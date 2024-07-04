HUGO BOSS : Deutsche Bank lowers its price target

Deutsche Bank reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Hugo Boss while lowering its price target from 76 to 70 euros, appreciating the structural investment case, but judging that 'the short-term outlook remains difficult' for the group.



We think that Hugo Boss's communication has been very consistent since the first-quarter release, but have had the impression that the negative elements of the comments have been highlighted a little more recently", explains the broker.



In addition, it noted that the German clothing house 'had to become a little more promotional during June, as large parts of the product range were discounted for most of the month'.



