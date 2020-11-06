Hugo Boss : Investor Meeting Presentation Q3

1 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION
NOVEMBER 2020
AGENDA
1 Third Quarter Results 2020
2 Execution of Strategic Initiatives
GROUP SALES
Q3 2020
EUR 533MILLION
(24)%
CURRENCY-ADJUSTED
Gradual business recovery continues
in the third quarter
EUROPE SALES **
|
Solid rebound in local demand, in
|
(21)%*
|
particular in France, Benelux and the UK
|
Sales recovery in Germany broadly in line with that of the region
Southern European markets negatively
impacted by lower tourist flows
Europe records solid rebound in local demand
* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED
**INCLUDING MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
AMERICAS SALES
Robust business recovery continues in
Latin America
Temporary store closures due to local lockdowns in several key areas weighs on business recovery in the U.S.
U.S. business also impacted by ongoing traffic declines in brick-and-mortar retail and wholesale
Pandemic continues to weigh on business in the Americas
(41)%*
* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED
ASIA/PACIFIC SALES
|
Strong momentum in mainland China
|
(14)%*
|
drives overall recovery in Asia/Pacific
|
Lower tourist flows continue to negatively impact business in Hong Kong and Macao
Local lockdowns and temporary store closures weigh on several markets such as Australia
Asia/Pacific with
strong business recovery in Q3
* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED
Recovery in mainland China continues,
with revenues up 27% in Q3
Strong improvements in conversion rates in brick-and-mortar retail
High double-digit online sales growth recorded in the third quarter
Momentum in mainland China
further accelerates in Q3
* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED
RETAIL
(20)%*
(30)%*
WHOLESALE
Own retail business benefits
from higher store opening rate
Robust recovery in own retail, supported by
average store opening rate of ~95% in Q3
Local demand improves in key markets while travel restrictions continue to weigh on business with tourists
Wholesale business impacted by lower deliveries to partners
* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED
hugoboss.com and concession business record strong improvements in both traffic and conversion rates
Further expansion of hugoboss.com to
24 additional countries in June and August
12th consecutive quarter with strong
double-digit online sales growth
Online business continues its
double-digit growth trajectory
* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED
Profitability returns to positive territory
in the third quarter
|
Gross margin
|
Selling & distribution
|
Administration
|
EBIT
|
Net income
|
|
|
expenses
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
61.9
|
|
251
|
|
65
|
15
|
3
|
%
|
|
MILLION
|
|
MILLION
|
MILLION
|
MILLION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(140) bp
|
(18)%
|
(4)%
|
(83)%
|
(94)%
|
YOY
|
YOY
|
YOY
|
YOY
|
YOY
InventoriesTNWC
|
September 30, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
644 554
Capital expenditure
July-September
EUR
18
MILLION
(65)%
YOY
Inventory growth curbed, reflecting gradual business recovery and measures to reduce inventory inflow
Decrease in trade net working capital
due to lower trade receivables and slightly higher trade payables
Lower capital expenditure to protect cash flow during the pandemic, with investments focused on retail and digital
Inventories remain broadly stable
year over year
* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED
Successful execution of comprehensive
measures to protect financial stability
|
FY MEASURES IMPLEMENTED
|
INITIATIVES
|
PROGRESS IN Q3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strict cost management
Additional cost savings of at least EUR 150 million
-
Significant payroll as well as rental savings achieved
-
Lower marketing spend due to postponement of events
-
Elimination of non-business-critical operating expenses
|
Postponement of investments
|
•
|
Postponement of store openings and renovations
|
|
CAPEX budget cut by
|
•
|
Non-essential IT investments halted
|
|
around EUR 50 million
|
|
|
Limitation of TNWC increase
|
•
|
Cautious approach with regard to never-out-of-stock business
|
Reduction of inventory inflow
|
•
|
Own production adjusted to lower demand
|
by at least EUR 200 million
|
• Delivery of Fall/Winter collection shifted from Q2 into Q3
|
|
Retention of net profit
|
Suspension of dividend except for the
|
• Retention of net profit strengthens financial flexibility
|
|
minimum dividend of EUR 0.04
|
Strong free cash flow generation
accelerates in the third quarter
Revolving syndicated loan, totaling
EUR 633 million, only utilized in the amount of EUR 134 million as of September 30
Additional credit commitments of
EUR 275 million not drawn at the end of Q3
Cash and cash equivalents total
(86)
Q1
FREE CASH FLOW DEVELOPMENT (IN EUR MILLION)
EUR 110 million at the end of September
AGENDA
1 Third Quarter Results 2020
2 Execution of strategic initiatives
Key priorities
while managing the pandemic
|
MAR
|
APR
|
MAY
|
JUN
|
JUL
|
AUG
|
SEP
|
OCT
|
NOV
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
MANAGING THE PANDEMIC
Measures to maintain
financial stability and flexibility
|
Gradual recovery
|
of business
|
Execution
|
of strategic initiatives
Exploiting the full potential
of mainland China
GROUP SALES
7%
BASED on FY 2019
CONTROLLED DISTRIBUTION
>95%
OWN RETAIL
SHARE
CAGR 2016-2019
+10%
SALES ML CHINA
"TAILORED"
SHARE
>30%
OF
PRODUCT MIX
Local activation drives
customer engagement
CHINESE GOLDEN WEEK
OCTOBER 1-8, 2020
QIXI
CHINESE VALENTINE'S DAY
AUGUST 25, 2020
Leveraging sales opportunities
in mainland China
|
|
Robust retail footprint
|
1
|
across tier 1 and tier 2 cities
|
|
|
White spot opportunities,
|
2
|
especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities
|
|
|
Upsizing opportunities
|
3
|
in prime locations
|
|
|
Concession business on Tmall and JD
|
1
|
with strong double-digit growth
|
|
|
Tapping in to additional e-com opportunities
|
2
|
to support momentum
|
|
|
Implementation of WeChat Work
|
3
|
to exploit social commerce
|
Well on track to achieve
2022 online sales target
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Online sales to grow to more than
|
|
|
|
|
x4
|
|
EUR 400 million by 2022
|
Online sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in EUR million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
>400
|
EUR 200 million mark to be crossed
|
|
|
|
|
|
well before year-end 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
>200
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
151
|
|
|
CAGR of >40% achieved
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
between 2018 and 2020
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020e
|
2022e
|
Geographical rollout of
hugoboss.com in full swing
|
hugoboss.com
|
hugoboss.com
|
markets 2019
|
markets 2021
Marketing initiatives to
drive brand desirability
E V E N T SP E R S O N A L I T I E SC O L L A B O R A T I O N S
Milan Fashion Show goes Shanghai
with local brand experience
|
2.6 M
|
11.5 M
|
21.4 M
|
FOLLOWERS
|
|
FOLLOWERS
|
|
FOLLOWERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOSS X
|
BOSS
|
HUGO X
|
CARO DAUR
|
X AJBXNG
|
LIAM PAYNE
Brand ambassadors
drive brand heat for BOSS and HUGO
Strong uplift in engagement
on social media
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF
|
LIKES PER POST
|
ENGAGEMENT RATE
|
|
|
|
INCREASED BY
|
4x
|
>60%
|
Q3 2020 VS. Q3 2019
|
|
Q3 2020 VS. Q3 2019
|
|
|
|
BOSS teams up with Russell Athletic
BOSS X
RUSSELL ATHLETIC
CAPSULE COLLECTION
WITH FOCUS
ON BOLD
CASUALWEAR
LAUNCH ACCOMPANIED BY AN EXCLUSIVE CAMPAIGN
PRODUCED BY HIGHSNOBIETY
Driving casualization
across all wearing occasions
Push casual categories by focusing on
casualized styles and casual tailoring
PRODUCT INNOVATION TO FIT CUSTOMERS NEEDS IN TERMS OF WEARING EXPERIENCE
New interpretation of formalwear with
strong focus on casual tailoring
AGENDA
1 Third Quarter Results 2020
2 Execution of strategic initiatives
Sales by region and major markets
Share of Group sales*
Europe
(incl. Middle East/Africa)
63%
Germany: 14%
Great Britain: 13%
France: 6%
Benelux: 5%
Americas
19%
U.S.: 14%
Canada: 3%
Central & South America: 2%
Asia/Pacific
15%
China: 8%
Oceania: 2%
Japan: 2%
Other: 3%
* = as of 2019; 3% licenses
Sales by distribution channel
1
RETAIL
0,9
0,8
0,7
0,6
0,5
WHOLESALE
0,4
0,3
0,2
0,1
0
LICENSES
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Number of Group's own retail stores by region
As of 30/09/2020
|
|
|
Freestanding stores
|
|
|
Shop-in-Shops
|
|
Europe
|
Outlets
|
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
|
Freestanding stores
|
Americas
|
|
Shop-in-Shops
|
222
|
Asia/Pacific
|
Outlets
|
|
303
|
|
|
Group
|
Freestanding stores
|
|
|
|
1,127
|
Shop-in-Shops
|
|
|
Outlets
210
317
75
92
82
48
129
106
68
Shareholder return
Strong commitment to profit-based dividend policy
Dividend payout ratio in % of net income, dividend in EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79%
|
79%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70%
|
|
|
|
75%
|
|
|
|
78%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%-80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.62
|
|
3.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.60
|
|
2.65
|
|
2.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
2013
|
|
2014
|
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019*
|
|
|
2020e
|
|
2021e
|
2022e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Suspension of the dividend payment - except for the legal minimum dividend of 0.04 cent per share.
(Adjusted) financial leverage
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
1,5
|
|
|
1,5
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,4
|
|
|
1,4
|
|
|
1,3
|
|
|
1,3
|
|
|
1,3
|
|
|
|
|
1,2
|
1,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4 0,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,2
|
|
|
|
0,2
|
|
|
0,2
|
|
|
|
0,1
|
0,1
|
0,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Net debt / EBITDA
Net debt incl. operating leases / EBITDAR
|
Operating leases
|
= Future committed operating lease obligations capitalized according to S&P methodology
|
EBITDAR
|
= EBITDA + minimum rents + contingent rents
|
*
|
= Net debt / EBITDA including the impact of IFRS 16
Sourcing and production structure*
40 % ASIA
17 % OWN PRODUCTION
|
13 % WESTERN
|
|
EUROPE
|
6 % NORTH AFRICA
83 % THIRD PARTY PRODUCTION
40 % EASTERN EUROPE
* = as of 2019, in value terms
Multi-Year overview
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
Sales
|
2,884
|
|
2,796
|
2,733
|
2,693
|
2,809
|
Gross profit
|
1,875
|
|
1,824
|
1,808
|
1,777
|
1,853
|
Gross profit margin in %
|
65.0
|
|
65.2
|
66.2
|
66.0
|
66.0
|
EBITDA
|
467
|
|
476
|
499
|
433
|
590
|
EBIT
|
333
|
|
347
|
341
|
263
|
448
|
EBIT margin in %
|
11.5
|
|
12.4
|
12.5
|
9.8
|
15.9
|
Net income
|
212
|
|
236
|
231
|
194
|
319
|
Trade net working capital in % of sales
|
20.1
|
|
19.7
|
18.6
|
19.8
|
19.5
|
Non-current assets
|
831
|
|
686
|
662
|
752
|
765
|
Shareholders equity
|
1,009
|
|
981
|
915
|
888
|
956
|
Total assets
|
1,993
|
|
1,858
|
1,720
|
1,799
|
1,800
|
Free cash flow
|
207
|
|
170
|
294
|
220
|
208
|
Net debt
|
83
|
|
22
|
7
|
113
|
82
|
Capex
|
192
|
|
155
|
128
|
157
|
220
|
Depreciation/amortization
|
134
|
|
129
|
158
|
170
|
142
|
Total leverage1
|
0.2
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
Dividend per share
|
2.752
|
|
2.70
|
2.65
|
2.60
|
3.62
1 Net financial liabilities/EBITDA before special items.
2 Proposal.
Financial Calendar & Investor Relations contact
MARCH
11 Full Year Results
2021 2020
MAY
|
5
|
First Quarter Results
|
2021
|
2021
|
|
|
Christian
Stöhr
Senior Head of
Investor Relations
Frank Böhme
Senior Investor
Relations Manager
E-Mail: Christian_Stoehr@hugoboss.com
Phone: +49 (0) 7123 94 - 80903
E-Mail: Frank_Boehme@hugoboss.com
Phone: +49 (0) 7123 94 - 80903
