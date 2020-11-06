Hugo Boss : Investor Meeting Presentation Q3 0 11/06/2020 | 05:13am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2020 2 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION AGENDA 1 Third Quarter Results 2020 2 Execution of Strategic Initiatives 3 General Information 3 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION GROUP SALES Q3 2020 EUR 533MILLION (24)% CURRENCY-ADJUSTED Gradual business recovery continues in the third quarter 4 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION EUROPE SALES ** Solid rebound in local demand, in (21)%* particular in France, Benelux and the UK Sales recovery in Germany broadly in line with that of the region Southern European markets negatively impacted by lower tourist flows Europe records solid rebound in local demand * CURRENCY-ADJUSTED **INCLUDING MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 5 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION AMERICAS SALES Robust business recovery continues in Latin America Temporary store closures due to local lockdowns in several key areas weighs on business recovery in the U.S. U.S. business also impacted by ongoing traffic declines in brick-and-mortar retail and wholesale Pandemic continues to weigh on business in the Americas (41)%* * CURRENCY-ADJUSTED 6 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION ASIA/PACIFIC SALES Strong momentum in mainland China (14)%* drives overall recovery in Asia/Pacific Lower tourist flows continue to negatively impact business in Hong Kong and Macao Local lockdowns and temporary store closures weigh on several markets such as Australia Asia/Pacific with strong business recovery in Q3 * CURRENCY-ADJUSTED 7 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Recovery in mainland China continues, with revenues up 27% in Q3 Strong improvements in conversion rates in brick-and-mortar retail High double-digit online sales growth recorded in the third quarter Momentum in mainland China further accelerates in Q3 * CURRENCY-ADJUSTED 8 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION RETAIL (20)%* (30)%* WHOLESALE Own retail business benefits from higher store opening rate Robust recovery in own retail, supported by average store opening rate of ~95% in Q3 Local demand improves in key markets while travel restrictions continue to weigh on business with tourists Wholesale business impacted by lower deliveries to partners * CURRENCY-ADJUSTED 9 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION hugoboss.com and concession business record strong improvements in both traffic and conversion rates Further expansion of hugoboss.com to 24 additional countries in June and August 12th consecutive quarter with strong double-digit online sales growth Online business continues its double-digit growth trajectory * CURRENCY-ADJUSTED 10 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Profitability returns to positive territory in the third quarter Gross margin Selling & distribution Administration EBIT Net income expenses expenses EUR EUR EUR EUR 61.9 251 65 15 3 % MILLION MILLION MILLION MILLION (140) bp (18)% (4)% (83)% (94)% YOY YOY YOY YOY YOY 11 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION InventoriesTNWC September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 EUR EUR 644 554 MILLION MILLION +2%* (7)%* YOY YOY Capital expenditure July-September EUR 18 MILLION (65)% YOY Inventory growth curbed, reflecting gradual business recovery and measures to reduce inventory inflow Decrease in trade net working capital due to lower trade receivables and slightly higher trade payables Lower capital expenditure to protect cash flow during the pandemic, with investments focused on retail and digital Inventories remain broadly stable year over year * CURRENCY-ADJUSTED 12 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Successful execution of comprehensive measures to protect financial stability FY MEASURES IMPLEMENTED INITIATIVES PROGRESS IN Q3 1 Strict cost management Additional cost savings of at least EUR 150 million Significant payroll as well as rental savings achieved

Lower marketing spend due to postponement of events

Elimination of non-business-critical operating expenses 2 3 4 Postponement of investments • Postponement of store openings and renovations CAPEX budget cut by • Non-essential IT investments halted around EUR 50 million Limitation of TNWC increase • Cautious approach with regard to never-out-of-stock business Reduction of inventory inflow • Own production adjusted to lower demand by at least EUR 200 million • Delivery of Fall/Winter collection shifted from Q2 into Q3 Retention of net profit Suspension of dividend except for the • Retention of net profit strengthens financial flexibility minimum dividend of EUR 0.04 13 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Strong free cash flow generation accelerates in the third quarter Q3 JAN-SEP Revolving syndicated loan, totaling EUR 633 million, only utilized in the amount of EUR 134 million as of September 30 Additional credit commitments of EUR 275 million not drawn at the end of Q3 Cash and cash equivalents total Q2 39 155 109 (86) Q1 FREE CASH FLOW DEVELOPMENT (IN EUR MILLION) EUR 110 million at the end of September 14 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION AGENDA 1 Third Quarter Results 2020 2 Execution of strategic initiatives 3 General Information 15 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Key priorities while managing the pandemic MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 MANAGING THE PANDEMIC Measures to maintain financial stability and flexibility Gradual recovery of business Execution of strategic initiatives 16 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Exploiting the full potential of mainland China GROUP SALES 7% BASED on FY 2019 CONTROLLED DISTRIBUTION >95% OWN RETAIL SHARE CAGR 2016-2019 +10% SALES ML CHINA "TAILORED" SHARE >30% OF PRODUCT MIX 17 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Local activation drives customer engagement CHINESE GOLDEN WEEK OCTOBER 1-8, 2020 QIXI CHINESE VALENTINE'S DAY AUGUST 25, 2020 18 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Leveraging sales opportunities in mainland China Robust retail footprint 1 across tier 1 and tier 2 cities White spot opportunities, 2 especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities Upsizing opportunities 3 in prime locations Concession business on Tmall and JD 1 with strong double-digit growth Tapping in to additional e-com opportunities 2 to support momentum Implementation of WeChat Work 3 to exploit social commerce 19 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Well on track to achieve 2022 online sales target Online sales to grow to more than x4 EUR 400 million by 2022 Online sales (in EUR million) >400 EUR 200 million mark to be crossed well before year-end 2020 >200 110 151 CAGR of >40% achieved 79 76 between 2018 and 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e 2022e 20 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Geographical rollout of hugoboss.com in full swing hugoboss.com hugoboss.com markets 2019 markets 2021 21 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Marketing initiatives to drive brand desirability E V E N T SP E R S O N A L I T I E SC O L L A B O R A T I O N S 22 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Milan Fashion Show goes Shanghai with local brand experience 23 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION 2.6 M 11.5 M 21.4 M FOLLOWERS FOLLOWERS FOLLOWERS BOSS X BOSS HUGO X CARO DAUR X AJBXNG LIAM PAYNE Brand ambassadors drive brand heat for BOSS and HUGO 24 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Strong uplift in engagement on social media AVERAGE AVERAGE NUMBER OF LIKES PER POST ENGAGEMENT RATE INCREASED BY 4x >60% Q3 2020 VS. Q3 2019 Q3 2020 VS. Q3 2019 25 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION BOSS teams up with Russell Athletic BOSS X RUSSELL ATHLETIC CAPSULE COLLECTION WITH FOCUS ON BOLD CASUALWEAR LAUNCH ACCOMPANIED BY AN EXCLUSIVE CAMPAIGN PRODUCED BY HIGHSNOBIETY 26 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Driving casualization across all wearing occasions 27 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Push casual categories by focusing on casualized styles and casual tailoring PERFORMANCE TAILORING PRODUCT INNOVATION TO FIT CUSTOMERS NEEDS IN TERMS OF WEARING EXPERIENCE 28 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION New interpretation of formalwear with strong focus on casual tailoring CASUAL TAILORING BROAD BOMBER SUIT 29 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION AGENDA 1 Third Quarter Results 2020 2 Execution of strategic initiatives 3 General Information 30 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Sales by region and major markets Share of Group sales* Europe (incl. Middle East/Africa) 63% Germany: 14% Great Britain: 13% France: 6% Benelux: 5% Americas 19% U.S.: 14% Canada: 3% Central & South America: 2% Asia/Pacific 15% China: 8% Oceania: 2% Japan: 2% Other: 3% Other: 25% * = as of 2019; 3% licenses 31 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Sales by distribution channel 1 RETAIL 0,9 0,8 0,7 0,6 0,5 WHOLESALE 0,4 0,3 0,2 0,1 0 LICENSES 57% 60% 62% 63% 63% 65% 41% 38% 35% 34% 34% 32% 2% 2% 3% 3% 3% 3% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 32 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Number of Group's own retail stores by region As of 30/09/2020 Freestanding stores Shop-in-Shops Europe Outlets 602 Freestanding stores Americas Shop-in-Shops 222 Asia/Pacific Outlets 303 Group Freestanding stores 1,127 Shop-in-Shops Outlets 210 317 75 92 82 48 129 106 68 33 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Shareholder return Strong commitment to profit-based dividend policy Dividend payout ratio in % of net income, dividend in EUR 6 100% 93% 90% 5 79% 79% 80% 70% 75% 78% 60%-80% 4 70% 3.62 3.62 3.34 3 60% 2.60 2.65 2.70 50% 2 40% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* 2020e 2021e 2022e * Suspension of the dividend payment - except for the legal minimum dividend of 0.04 cent per share. 34 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION (Adjusted) financial leverage 1.6 1,5 1,5 * 1,4 1,4 1,3 1,3 1,3 1,2 1,2 1.2 0.8 0.4 0,3 0,2 0,2 0,2 0,1 0,1 0,1 0 0 0.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net debt / EBITDA Net debt incl. operating leases / EBITDAR Operating leases = Future committed operating lease obligations capitalized according to S&P methodology EBITDAR = EBITDA + minimum rents + contingent rents * = Net debt / EBITDA including the impact of IFRS 16 35 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Sourcing and production structure* 40 % ASIA 17 % OWN PRODUCTION 13 % WESTERN EUROPE 6 % NORTH AFRICA 01 % AMERICAS 83 % THIRD PARTY PRODUCTION 40 % EASTERN EUROPE * = as of 2019, in value terms 36 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Multi-Year overview 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Sales 2,884 2,796 2,733 2,693 2,809 Gross profit 1,875 1,824 1,808 1,777 1,853 Gross profit margin in % 65.0 65.2 66.2 66.0 66.0 EBITDA 467 476 499 433 590 EBIT 333 347 341 263 448 EBIT margin in % 11.5 12.4 12.5 9.8 15.9 Net income 212 236 231 194 319 Trade net working capital in % of sales 20.1 19.7 18.6 19.8 19.5 Non-current assets 831 686 662 752 765 Shareholders equity 1,009 981 915 888 956 Total assets 1,993 1,858 1,720 1,799 1,800 Free cash flow 207 170 294 220 208 Net debt 83 22 7 113 82 Capex 192 155 128 157 220 Depreciation/amortization 134 129 158 170 142 Total leverage1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 Dividend per share 2.752 2.70 2.65 2.60 3.62 1 Net financial liabilities/EBITDA before special items. 2 Proposal. 37 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Financial Calendar & Investor Relations contact MARCH 11 Full Year Results 2021 2020 MAY 5 First Quarter Results 2021 2021 Christian Stöhr Senior Head of Investor Relations Frank Böhme Senior Investor Relations Manager E-Mail: Christian_Stoehr@hugoboss.com Phone: +49 (0) 7123 94 - 80903 E-Mail: Frank_Boehme@hugoboss.com Phone: +49 (0) 7123 94 - 80903 38 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION Forward-looking statements contain risks This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "should", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hugo Boss AG published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 10:11:08 UTC 0 All news about HUGO BOSS AG 05:13a HUGO BOSS : Investor Meeting Presentation Q3 PU 11/05 HUGO BOSS : Credit Suisse remains Neutral MD 11/04 HUGO BOSS : Transcript (EN I November 3, 2020) PU 11/04 HUGO BOSS : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating MD 11/04 HUGO BOSS : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating MD 11/04 HUGO BOSS : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Neutral rating MD 11/04 HUGO BOSS : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating MD 11/04 HUGO BOSS : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating MD 11/03 HUGO BOSS : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral MD 11/03 HUGO BOSS : RBC gives a Neutral rating MD