HUGO BOSS AG    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/06 07:37:23 am
20.535 EUR   -1.79%
Hugo Boss : Investor Meeting Presentation Q3

11/06/2020 | 05:13am EST

1 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

NOVEMBER 2020

2 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

AGENDA

1 Third Quarter Results 2020

2 Execution of Strategic Initiatives

3 General Information

3 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

GROUP SALES

Q3 2020

EUR 533MILLION

(24)%

CURRENCY-ADJUSTED

Gradual business recovery continues

in the third quarter

4 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

EUROPE SALES **

Solid rebound in local demand, in

(21)%*

particular in France, Benelux and the UK

Sales recovery in Germany broadly in line with that of the region

Southern European markets negatively

impacted by lower tourist flows

Europe records solid rebound in local demand

* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED

**INCLUDING MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

5 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

AMERICAS SALES

Robust business recovery continues in

Latin America

Temporary store closures due to local lockdowns in several key areas weighs on business recovery in the U.S.

U.S. business also impacted by ongoing traffic declines in brick-and-mortar retail and wholesale

Pandemic continues to weigh on business in the Americas

(41)%*

* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED

6 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

ASIA/PACIFIC SALES

Strong momentum in mainland China

(14)%*

drives overall recovery in Asia/Pacific

Lower tourist flows continue to negatively impact business in Hong Kong and Macao

Local lockdowns and temporary store closures weigh on several markets such as Australia

Asia/Pacific with

strong business recovery in Q3

* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED

7 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Recovery in mainland China continues,

with revenues up 27% in Q3

Strong improvements in conversion rates in brick-and-mortar retail

High double-digit online sales growth recorded in the third quarter

Momentum in mainland China

further accelerates in Q3

* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED

8 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

RETAIL

(20)%*

(30)%*

WHOLESALE

Own retail business benefits

from higher store opening rate

Robust recovery in own retail, supported by

average store opening rate of ~95% in Q3

Local demand improves in key markets while travel restrictions continue to weigh on business with tourists

Wholesale business impacted by lower deliveries to partners

* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED

9 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

hugoboss.com and concession business record strong improvements in both traffic and conversion rates

Further expansion of hugoboss.com to

24 additional countries in June and August

12th consecutive quarter with strong

double-digit online sales growth

Online business continues its

double-digit growth trajectory

* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED

10 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Profitability returns to positive territory

in the third quarter

Gross margin

Selling & distribution

Administration

EBIT

Net income

expenses

expenses

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

61.9

251

65

15

3

%

MILLION

MILLION

MILLION

MILLION

(140) bp

(18)%

(4)%

(83)%

(94)%

YOY

YOY

YOY

YOY

YOY

11 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

InventoriesTNWC

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

EUR

EUR

644 554

MILLION

MILLION

+2%*

(7)%*

YOY

YOY

Capital expenditure

July-September

EUR

18

MILLION

(65)%

YOY

Inventory growth curbed, reflecting gradual business recovery and measures to reduce inventory inflow

Decrease in trade net working capital

due to lower trade receivables and slightly higher trade payables

Lower capital expenditure to protect cash flow during the pandemic, with investments focused on retail and digital

Inventories remain broadly stable

year over year

* CURRENCY-ADJUSTED

12 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Successful execution of comprehensive

measures to protect financial stability

FY MEASURES IMPLEMENTED

INITIATIVES

PROGRESS IN Q3

1

Strict cost management

Additional cost savings of at least EUR 150 million

  • Significant payroll as well as rental savings achieved
  • Lower marketing spend due to postponement of events
  • Elimination of non-business-critical operating expenses

2

3

4

Postponement of investments

Postponement of store openings and renovations

CAPEX budget cut by

Non-essential IT investments halted

around EUR 50 million

Limitation of TNWC increase

Cautious approach with regard to never-out-of-stock business

Reduction of inventory inflow

Own production adjusted to lower demand

by at least EUR 200 million

• Delivery of Fall/Winter collection shifted from Q2 into Q3

Retention of net profit

Suspension of dividend except for the

• Retention of net profit strengthens financial flexibility

minimum dividend of EUR 0.04

13 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Strong free cash flow generation

accelerates in the third quarter

Q3

JAN-SEP

Revolving syndicated loan, totaling

EUR 633 million, only utilized in the amount of EUR 134 million as of September 30

Additional credit commitments of

EUR 275 million not drawn at the end of Q3

Cash and cash equivalents total

Q2

39

155

109

(86)

Q1

FREE CASH FLOW DEVELOPMENT (IN EUR MILLION)

EUR 110 million at the end of September

14 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

AGENDA

1 Third Quarter Results 2020

2 Execution of strategic initiatives

3 General Information

15 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Key priorities

while managing the pandemic

MAR

APR

MAY

JUN

JUL

AUG

SEP

OCT

NOV

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

MANAGING THE PANDEMIC

Measures to maintain

financial stability and flexibility

Gradual recovery

of business

Execution

of strategic initiatives

16 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Exploiting the full potential

of mainland China

GROUP SALES

7%

BASED on FY 2019

CONTROLLED DISTRIBUTION

>95%

OWN RETAIL

SHARE

CAGR 2016-2019

+10%

SALES ML CHINA

"TAILORED"

SHARE

>30%

OF

PRODUCT MIX

17 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Local activation drives

customer engagement

CHINESE GOLDEN WEEK

OCTOBER 1-8, 2020

QIXI

CHINESE VALENTINE'S DAY

AUGUST 25, 2020

18 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Leveraging sales opportunities

in mainland China

Robust retail footprint

1

across tier 1 and tier 2 cities

White spot opportunities,

2

especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities

Upsizing opportunities

3

in prime locations

Concession business on Tmall and JD

1

with strong double-digit growth

Tapping in to additional e-com opportunities

2

to support momentum

Implementation of WeChat Work

3

to exploit social commerce

19 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Well on track to achieve

2022 online sales target

Online sales to grow to more than

x4

EUR 400 million by 2022

Online sales

(in EUR million)

>400

EUR 200 million mark to be crossed

well before year-end 2020

>200

110

151

CAGR of >40% achieved

79

76

between 2018 and 2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

2022e

20 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Geographical rollout of

hugoboss.com in full swing

hugoboss.com

hugoboss.com

markets 2019

markets 2021

21 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Marketing initiatives to

drive brand desirability

E V E N T SP E R S O N A L I T I E SC O L L A B O R A T I O N S

22 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Milan Fashion Show goes Shanghai

with local brand experience

23 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

2.6 M

11.5 M

21.4 M

FOLLOWERS

FOLLOWERS

FOLLOWERS

BOSS X

BOSS

HUGO X

CARO DAUR

X AJBXNG

LIAM PAYNE

Brand ambassadors

drive brand heat for BOSS and HUGO

24 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Strong uplift in engagement

on social media

AVERAGE

AVERAGE NUMBER OF

LIKES PER POST

ENGAGEMENT RATE

INCREASED BY

4x

>60%

Q3 2020 VS. Q3 2019

Q3 2020 VS. Q3 2019

25 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

BOSS teams up with Russell Athletic

BOSS X

RUSSELL ATHLETIC

CAPSULE COLLECTION

WITH FOCUS

ON BOLD

CASUALWEAR

LAUNCH ACCOMPANIED BY AN EXCLUSIVE CAMPAIGN

PRODUCED BY HIGHSNOBIETY

26 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Driving casualization

across all wearing occasions

27 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Push casual categories by focusing on

casualized styles and casual tailoring

PERFORMANCE

TAILORING

PRODUCT INNOVATION TO FIT CUSTOMERS NEEDS IN TERMS OF WEARING EXPERIENCE

28 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

New interpretation of formalwear with

strong focus on casual tailoring

CASUAL TAILORING

BROAD

BOMBER

SUIT

29 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

AGENDA

1 Third Quarter Results 2020

2 Execution of strategic initiatives

3 General Information

30 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Sales by region and major markets

Share of Group sales*

Europe

(incl. Middle East/Africa)

63%

Germany: 14%

Great Britain: 13%

France: 6%

Benelux: 5%

Americas

19%

U.S.: 14%

Canada: 3%

Central & South America: 2%

Asia/Pacific

15%

China: 8%

Oceania: 2%

Japan: 2%

Other: 3%

Other: 25%

* = as of 2019; 3% licenses

31 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Sales by distribution channel

1

RETAIL

0,9

0,8

0,7

0,6

0,5

WHOLESALE

0,4

0,3

0,2

0,1

0

LICENSES

57%

60%

62%

63%

63%

65%

41%

38%

35%

34%

34%

32%

2%

2%

3%

3%

3%

3%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

32 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Number of Group's own retail stores by region

As of 30/09/2020

Freestanding stores

Shop-in-Shops

Europe

Outlets

602

Freestanding stores

Americas

Shop-in-Shops

222

Asia/Pacific

Outlets

303

Group

Freestanding stores

1,127

Shop-in-Shops

Outlets

210

317

75

92

82

48

129

106

68

33 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Shareholder return

Strong commitment to profit-based dividend policy

Dividend payout ratio in % of net income, dividend in EUR

6

100%

93%

90%

5

79%

79%

80%

70%

75%

78%

60%-80%

4

70%

3.62

3.62

3.34

3

60%

2.60

2.65

2.70

50%

2

40%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019*

2020e

2021e

2022e

* Suspension of the dividend payment - except for the legal minimum dividend of 0.04 cent per share.

34 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

(Adjusted) financial leverage

1.6

1,5

1,5

*

1,4

1,4

1,3

1,3

1,3

1,2

1,2

1.2

0.8

0.4 0,3

0,2

0,2

0,2

0,1

0,1

0,1

0

0

0.0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Net debt / EBITDA

Net debt incl. operating leases / EBITDAR

Operating leases

= Future committed operating lease obligations capitalized according to S&P methodology

EBITDAR

= EBITDA + minimum rents + contingent rents

*

= Net debt / EBITDA including the impact of IFRS 16

35 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Sourcing and production structure*

40 % ASIA

17 % OWN PRODUCTION

13 % WESTERN

EUROPE

6 % NORTH AFRICA

01 % AMERICAS

83 % THIRD PARTY PRODUCTION

40 % EASTERN EUROPE

* = as of 2019, in value terms

36 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Multi-Year overview

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Sales

2,884

2,796

2,733

2,693

2,809

Gross profit

1,875

1,824

1,808

1,777

1,853

Gross profit margin in %

65.0

65.2

66.2

66.0

66.0

EBITDA

467

476

499

433

590

EBIT

333

347

341

263

448

EBIT margin in %

11.5

12.4

12.5

9.8

15.9

Net income

212

236

231

194

319

Trade net working capital in % of sales

20.1

19.7

18.6

19.8

19.5

Non-current assets

831

686

662

752

765

Shareholders equity

1,009

981

915

888

956

Total assets

1,993

1,858

1,720

1,799

1,800

Free cash flow

207

170

294

220

208

Net debt

83

22

7

113

82

Capex

192

155

128

157

220

Depreciation/amortization

134

129

158

170

142

Total leverage1

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.1

Dividend per share

2.752

2.70

2.65

2.60

3.62

1 Net financial liabilities/EBITDA before special items.

2 Proposal.

37 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Financial Calendar & Investor Relations contact

MARCH

11 Full Year Results

2021 2020

MAY

5

First Quarter Results

2021

2021

Christian

Stöhr

Senior Head of

Investor Relations

Frank Böhme

Senior Investor

Relations Manager

E-Mail: Christian_Stoehr@hugoboss.com

Phone: +49 (0) 7123 94 - 80903

E-Mail: Frank_Boehme@hugoboss.com

Phone: +49 (0) 7123 94 - 80903

38 INVESTOR MEETING PRESENTATION

Forward-looking statements contain risks

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "should", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 10:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
