Hugo Boss : NOTIFICATION REGARDING DEALINGS OF THE MANAGEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 19 MAR // DANIEL GRIEDER
07/11/2022, 17:17
HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy
Directors' Dealings | 7 November 2022 17:03
Notifcation and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
07.11.2022 / 17:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name0
Title:
First name:
Daniel Heinrich
Last name(s):
Grieder
2. Reason for the notifcation
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notifcation
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
HUGO BOSS AG
LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the fnancial instrument, type of instrument, identifcation code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A1PHFF7
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
47.02 EUR
2,209.94 EUR
47.03 EUR
9,782.24 EUR
47.08 EUR
7,062 EUR
47.09 EUR
7,063.5 EUR
47.09 EUR
2,307.41 EUR
47.09 EUR
2,307.41 EUR
47.1 EUR
7,065 EUR
47.1 EUR
5,510.7 EUR
47.1 EUR
1,695.6 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
47.0751 EUR
45,003.8000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2022-11-07; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
XETRA
MIC:
AQEU
07.11.2022 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet:
www.hugoboss.com
