Hugo Boss : NOTIFICATION REGARDING DEALINGS OF THE MANAGEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 19 MAR // DANIEL GRIEDER

HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy

Directors' Dealings | 7 November 2022 17:03

Notifcation and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.11.2022 / 17:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated00

a) Name0

Title: First name: Daniel Heinrich Last name(s): Grieder

2. Reason for the notifcation00

a) Position / status0

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notifcation0

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor00