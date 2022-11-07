Advanced search
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:26 2022-11-07 pm EST
46.39 EUR   -0.88%
11:17aDd : HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy
EQ
11:15aDd : HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy
EQ
11:13aDd : HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy
EQ
Hugo Boss : NOTIFICATION REGARDING DEALINGS OF THE MANAGEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 19 MAR // DANIEL GRIEDER

11/07/2022 | 12:04pm EST
07/11/2022, 17:17

EQS News - Financial News & Events Directly From The Source

HUGO BOSS AG0

HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy

Directors' Dealings | 7 November 2022 17:03

Notifcation and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.11.2022 / 17:02 CET/CEST0

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.0

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated00

a) Name0

Title:

First name:

Daniel Heinrich

Last name(s):

Grieder

2. Reason for the notifcation00

a) Position / status0

Position:

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notifcation0

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor00

  1. Name0
    HUGO BOSS AG
  2. LEI0
    529900LFVU534EBRXD13

07/11/2022, 17:17

EQS News - Financial News & Events Directly From The Source

4. Details of the transaction(s)00

a) Description of the fnancial instrument, type of instrument, identifcation code0

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1PHFF7

  1. Nature of the transaction0 Acquisition
  2. Price(s) and volume(s)0

Price(s)

Volume(s)

47.02 EUR

2,209.94 EUR

47.03 EUR

9,782.24 EUR

47.08 EUR

7,062 EUR

47.09 EUR

7,063.5 EUR

47.09 EUR

2,307.41 EUR

47.09 EUR

2,307.41 EUR

47.1 EUR

7,065 EUR

47.1 EUR

5,510.7 EUR

47.1 EUR

1,695.6 EUR

d) Aggregated information0

Price

Aggregated volume

47.0751 EUR

45,003.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction0

2022-11-07; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction0

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

AQEU

07/11/2022, 17:17

EQS News - Financial News & Events Directly From The Source

07.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com0

Language:

English

Company:

HUGO BOSS AG

Dieselstraße 12

72555 Metzingen

Germany

Internet:

www.hugoboss.com

End of News

EQS News Service

show this

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 17:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
Financials
Sales 2022 3 563 M 3 531 M 3 531 M
Net income 2022 202 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2022 378 M 374 M 374 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 3 230 M 3 202 M 3 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 15 411
Free-Float 74,5%
