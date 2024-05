May 02, 2024 at 01:46 am EDT

(Reuters) - Hugo Boss reported on Thursday an operating profit ahead of market expectations in the first quarter, citing marketing initiatives and further efficiencies within its strategy.

Earnings before interest and taxes was up 6% on the year at 69 million euros ($73.91 million), slightly above analyst estimates of 65 million euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9335 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Jamie Freed)