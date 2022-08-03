Log in
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:14 2022-08-03 pm EDT
58.20 EUR   +2.25%
12:39pHUGO BOSS : Semi-Annual Report - H1 2022 Report
PU
12:39pHUGO BOSS : Quarterly Report - Q2 2022 Report
PU
08:03aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 3, 2022
MS
Hugo Boss : Quarterly Report - Q2 2022 Report

08/03/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
Quarterly Statement for Q2 2022

Metzingen, August 3, 2022

HUGO BOSS STRONGLY ACCELERATES TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH IN Q2 FUELED

  • Currency-adjustedGroup sales in Q2 increase +34%; +29% above 2019
  • Successful branding refresh drives momentum for BOSS and HUGO
  • Growth strongly accelerates in Europe and the Americas
  • EBIT more than doubles to EUR 100 million in the second quarter
  • FY 2022 outlook: Sales to grow between +20% and +25% to a record level of between EUR 3.3 billion and EUR 3.5 billion; EBIT to increase by +25% to +35%

compre

Daniel Grieder, Chief Executive Officer of

HUGO BOSS

very short period of time. Based on this momentum, we will continue to work rigorously on the

execution of our growth strategy and pursue our ambition to become one of the top 100 global brands

HUGO BOSS looks back on a highly successful second quarter, with top- and bottom-line growth further accelerating. Momentum was fueled by the rigorous execution of the

-announced in July, currency-adjusted Group sales increased 34% compared to the prior-year period. In Group currency, revenues were up 40% to EUR 878 million in the three-month period (Q2 2021:

EUR 629 million), marking the strongest second quarter in the history of HUGO BOSS. Sales once again significantly exceeded pre-pandemic levels, up 29% compared to Q2 2019

(Q2 2019: EUR 675 million). This represents a further acceleration as compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by ongoing high consumer demand in Europe and the Americas.

Brand and product initiatives drive momentum for BOSS and HUGO

Across brands, momentum was fueled by the successful branding refresh. Several marketing initiatives, in particular the global brand campaigns for BOSS and HUGO, created strong buzz on social media and drove brand relevance among younger consumers such as Millennials and Generation Z. The latest BOSS and HUGO collections, with their new and bolder look and feel, piqued interest especially in these target groups and have resulted in strong sell-through

HUGO BOSS AG

Dieselstrasse 12, 72555 Metzingen, Germany

Phone +49 7123 94 0

Quarterly Statement for Q2 2022

Metzingen, August 3, 2022

Page 2

rates. On top of that, the launch of various capsule collections including BOSS x Khaby and HUGO x Mr. Bathing Ape created further excitement. Consequently, both BOSS and HUGO recorded significant double-digit sales improvements. Currency-adjusted revenues for BOSS Menswear were up 35% year over year and grew 29% as compared to 2019. Sales for BOSS Womenswear increased 23% currency-adjusted, translating into growth of 6% compared to 2019 levels. At HUGO, currency-adjusted sales were up 37%, translating into growth of 39% on a three-year-stack basis.

Europe and the Americas with strong acceleration in Q2

From a regional perspective, growth was particularly strong in Europe and the Americas, with both regions recording a further acceleration in momentum in the second quarter. Sales in Europe increased by 41% year over year, translating into growth of 36% compared to 2019 levels, both currency-adjusted. This development was driven by double-digit improvements in key markets such as Great Britain, France, and Germany. Also in the Americas, momentum remained strong in Q2 with currency-adjusted sales up 45% compared to the prior year, thereby exceeding 2019 levels by 38% with all markets contributing. In the important U.S. market, where HUGO BOSS continues to successfully foster its 24/7 brand image, revenue growth saw a further acceleration compared to the first quarter of 2022. In Asia/Pacific, currency-adjusted revenues remained on par with the prior-year level. Strong double-digit growth in South East Asia & Pacific compensated for a sales decline in mainland China, largely reflecting COVID-19-related temporary store closures throughout much of the second quarter. As compared to pre-pandemic levels, sales in Asia/Pacific were down 4%.

Momentum in brick-and-mortar business strongly accelerates in the second quarter

All channels business once more recorded double-digit growth, being up 11% currency-adjusted against a particularly strong comparison base. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, total digital revenues more than doubled, up 128% currency-adjusted. Also in brick-and-mortar retail, HUGO BOSS saw robust double-digit sales improvements, with currency-adjusted revenues up 38% compared to the prior year and three-year-stack growth amounting to 19%. This development was supported by the successful execution of important strategic initiatives aimed at further optimizing the global store network. In this context, the new BOSS flagship

-June, marks a particularly

important milestone. In brick-and-mortar wholesale, on the other hand, currency-adjusted

HUGO collections fully reflecting the branding refresh. On a three-year-stack basis, growth accelerated to 18%.

Quarterly Statement for Q2 2022

Metzingen, August 3, 2022

Page 3

EBIT more than doubles to EUR 100 million

In light of the strong top-line performance in the second quarter, the operating profit (EBIT) more than doubled to EUR 100 million (Q2 2021: EUR 42 million). This development was also supported by a noticeable improvement in gross margin, mainly reflecting a higher share of full-price sales, as well as operating expense leverage. In doing so, the company was able to more than compensate for non-cash impairment charges of EUR 15 million related to its store network in Russia. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, EBIT significantly improved by 25% (Q2 2019: EUR 80 million).

HUGO BOSS raises outlook for full year 2022

On the back of the strong financial performance in the second quarter, HUGO BOSS has raised its top- and bottom-line outlook for the current fiscal year while taking into account

both persisting high levels of macroeconomic uncertainty. The Company now forecasts Group sales in fiscal year 2022 to increase between 20% and 25% to a new record level of between EUR 3.3 billion and EUR 3.5 billion (prior guidance: increase between 10% and 15% to a level of between

EUR 3.1 billion and EUR 3.2 billion). EBIT is now expected to increase between 25% and 35% to a level of between EUR 285 million and EUR 310 million in 2022 (prior guidance: increase of between 10% to 25% to an amount of between EUR 250 million and EUR 285 million).

Quarterly Statement for Q2 2022

Metzingen, August 3, 2022

Page 4

Q2 sales development by brand

  • Across brands, growth in the second quarter was driven by the successful branding refresh. With brand momentum accelerating, both BOSS and HUGO have recorded strong improvements in sell through, leading to double-digit sales increases.
    • At BOSS, growth was driven across all wearing occasions. While casualwear
      continued to drive strong double- exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time. Consequently, currency-adjusted revenues for BOSS Menswear were up 35% year over year and grew 29% as compared to 2019 levels. Sales for BOSS Womenswear increased 23% currency- adjusted, translating into growth of 6% compared to pre-pandemic levels.
    • At HUGO, currency-adjusted sales were up 37% year over year and 39% on a three- year-stack basis with casualwear sales more than doubling compared to 2019.

Quarterly Statement for Q2 2022

Metzingen, August 3, 2022

Page 5

Q2 sales development by segment

  • In Europe, currency-adjusted sales increased 41% on the prior-year level. Consequently, as compared to pre-pandemic levels, revenues were up 36%, with all major markets contributing. Momentum was particularly strong in Great Britain and France with three- year-stack growth of 37% and 36%, respectively. Momentum in Germany also strongly accelerated compared to the first quarter, with sales up 18% compared to 2019. Also in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, momentum remained robust, as reflected by high double-digit and triple-digit growth, respectively, compared to 2019 levels.
  • In the Americas, currency-adjusted sales grew 45% year over year , with three-year-stack

-digit sales

increases versus 2019 levels. In the important U.S. market, revenues accelerated to 23% on

  • a three-year-stack basis. While sales in Canada grew 43%, HUGO BOSS more than doubled sales in Latin America compared to 2019.

  • Currency-adjustedsales in the Asia/Pacific region remained on par with the prior-year level. Double-digit growth in South East Asia & Pacific compensated for a double-digit sales decline in China, largely reflecting COVID-19-related temporary store closures throughout much of the second quarter. Consequently, currency-adjusted sales in mainland China remained 34% below the prior-year level and 13% below that of 2019. Overall, sales in Asia/Pacific were down 4% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 431 M 3 499 M 3 499 M
Net income 2022 192 M 196 M 196 M
Net Debt 2022 403 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 3 928 M 4 006 M 4 006 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 14 569
Free-Float 73,5%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Christina Rosenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG6.39%4 006
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-6.60%347 618
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-21.91%39 020
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-24.60%21 426
VF CORPORATION-39.46%17 221
MONCLER S.P.A.-25.43%13 086