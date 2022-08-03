Log in
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:14 2022-08-03 pm EDT
58.20 EUR   +2.25%
12:39pHUGO BOSS : Semi-Annual Report - H1 2022 Report
PU
12:39pHUGO BOSS : Quarterly Report - Q2 2022 Report
PU
MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 3, 2022
MS
Hugo Boss : Semi-Annual Report - H1 2022 Report

08/03/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
FIRST HALF YEAR REPORT JANUARY-JUNE2022

First Half Year Report 2022

Contents

Page 2

CONTENTS

3 Key Figures

1 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

5 General Economic Situation and Industry

Development

5 General Economic Situation

5 Industry Development

7 Earnings Development

7 Sales Performance

11 Income Statement

12 Sales and Earnings Development

of the Business Segments

15 Net Assets

16 Financial Position

17 Outlook

17 Subsequent Events

17 Outlook

19 Risks and Opportunities

20 Summary on Earnings, Net Assets, and Financial Position

Due to rounding, numbers presented in this First Half Year Report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

22 Consolidated Income Statement

23 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

24 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

25 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

26 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

27 Condensed Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

3

FURTHER INFORMATION

50 Responsibility Statement

  1. Forward-LookingStatements and Contacts
  2. Financial Calendar

First Half Year Report 2022

Key Figures

Page 3

KEY FIGURES

(in EUR million)

Change

Currency-adjusted

2022

2021

in %

change in %

Sales

1,650

1,126

47

42

Sales by segment

Europe incl. Middle East and Africa

1,054

684

54

53

Americas

334

203

65

49

Asia/Pacific

219

205

7

1

Licenses

42

34

23

23

Sales by distribution channel

Brick-and-mortar retail

891

565

58

52

Brick-and-mortar wholesale

417

274

52

47

Digital

300

252

19

16

Licenses

42

34

23

23

Sales by brand

BOSS Menswear

1,305

886

47

43

BOSS Womenswear

104

77

34

31

HUGO

241

163

48

44

Results of operations

Gross profit

1,033

685

51

Gross margin in %

62.6

60.9

170 bp

EBIT

140

43

> 100

EBIT margin in %

8.5

3.8

460 bp

EBITDA

310

194

60

EBITDA margin in %

18.8

17.3

150 bp

Net income attributable to equity holders

of the parent company

82

14

> 100

Net assets and liability structure as of June 30

Trade net working capital

507

517

(2)

(11)

Trade net working capital in % of sales1

13.8

23.6

(980) bp

Non-current assets

1,472

1,482

(1)

Equity

1,006

792

27

Equity ratio in %

35.3

30.8

450 bp

Total assets

2,847

2,571

11

Financial position

Capital expenditure

61

44

39

Free cash flow

99

103

(4)

Depreciation/amortization

170

151

13

Net financial liabilities (as of June 30)

687

973

(29)

Additional key figures

Employees (as of June 30)2

15,411

13,381

15

Personnel expenses

383

285

34

Shares (in EUR)

Earnings per share

1.18

0.21

>100

Last share price (as of June 30)

50.36

45.88

10

Number of shares (as of June 30)

70,400,000

70,400,000

0

  1. Moving average on the basis of the last four quarters.
  2. Full-timeequivalent (FTE).

First Half Year Report 2022

CHAPTER 1

CONSOLIDATED

INTERIM

MANAGEMENT

REPORT

First Half Year Report 2022

General Economic Situation and Industry Development

Page 5

GENERAL ECONOMIC SITUATION AND INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

General economic situation

Overall, macroeconomic uncertainties have increased further in the course of the first half of the year. While the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continued in most geographies, surging commodity prices on the back of the war in Ukraine, persisting bottlenecks in global supply chains, as well as a slowdown in China amid renewed pandemic-related restrictions weighed on the general economic situation. Elevated global inflation is forcing policy makers around the globe to raise interest rates, aimed at cooling price growth but risking tipping economies into recession. In addition, further disruption in the natural gas supply to Europe could add to recession risks in several key economies and trigger a global energy crisis.

Consequently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its forecast for global economic growth again in July, which is now projected to slow from an estimated 6.1% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.9% in 2023. In the eurozone, economic growth is now expected to moderate towards 2.6% in 2022 (2021: 5.4%), while the IMF predicts that Great Britain will achieve 3.2% of growth (2021: 7.4%). For the U.S., the IMF anticipates growth to slow down to 2.3% in 2022 (2021: 5.7%), reflecting the

-related restrictions in China, the IMF has also cut its forecast for the Chinese economy, now predicting growth to come in at 3.3% in 2022, and thus well below the prior-year level (2021: 8.1%).

Industry development

In the first half of 2022, the global apparel industry continued its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had already been visible throughout most of 2021, although development varied across regions. Challenges included, in particular, the persistence of pandemic-related production delays, shortages in logistics, a further increase in material and freight costs, and the ongoing shortage of materials. This led to a sharp increase in input costs for many industries, leading companies to increase prices for consumers in times where consumer confidence across key markets is decreasing as overall inflation surges.

Industry growth in the first six months of 2022 was primarily driven by local demand, despite ongoing pandemic-related uncertainties in the wake of the long-lasting Omicron wave. In contrast, business with international tourists is recovering comparatively slowly, partly due to some persisting restrictions on international travel. Given long-lastingpandemic-related lockdowns in China through-

out much of the first half of the year, the Chinese consumer

which is particularly relevant for the

premium and luxury segment of the global apparel market

has reduced spending in the first six

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
