Hugo Boss : Semi-Annual Report - H1 2022 Report

First Half Year Report 2022

General Economic Situation and Industry Development

GENERAL ECONOMIC SITUATION AND INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

General economic situation

Overall, macroeconomic uncertainties have increased further in the course of the first half of the year. While the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continued in most geographies, surging commodity prices on the back of the war in Ukraine, persisting bottlenecks in global supply chains, as well as a slowdown in China amid renewed pandemic-related restrictions weighed on the general economic situation. Elevated global inflation is forcing policy makers around the globe to raise interest rates, aimed at cooling price growth but risking tipping economies into recession. In addition, further disruption in the natural gas supply to Europe could add to recession risks in several key economies and trigger a global energy crisis.

Consequently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its forecast for global economic growth again in July, which is now projected to slow from an estimated 6.1% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.9% in 2023. In the eurozone, economic growth is now expected to moderate towards 2.6% in 2022 (2021: 5.4%), while the IMF predicts that Great Britain will achieve 3.2% of growth (2021: 7.4%). For the U.S., the IMF anticipates growth to slow down to 2.3% in 2022 (2021: 5.7%), reflecting the

-related restrictions in China, the IMF has also cut its forecast for the Chinese economy, now predicting growth to come in at 3.3% in 2022, and thus well below the prior-year level (2021: 8.1%).

Industry development

In the first half of 2022, the global apparel industry continued its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had already been visible throughout most of 2021, although development varied across regions. Challenges included, in particular, the persistence of pandemic-related production delays, shortages in logistics, a further increase in material and freight costs, and the ongoing shortage of materials. This led to a sharp increase in input costs for many industries, leading companies to increase prices for consumers in times where consumer confidence across key markets is decreasing as overall inflation surges.

Industry growth in the first six months of 2022 was primarily driven by local demand, despite ongoing pandemic-related uncertainties in the wake of the long-lasting Omicron wave. In contrast, business with international tourists is recovering comparatively slowly, partly due to some persisting restrictions on international travel. Given long-lastingpandemic-related lockdowns in China through-