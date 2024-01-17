HUGO BOSS : Stifel maintains its buy recommendation

January 17, 2024 at 05:09 am EST Share

Stifel maintains its Buy rating on Hugo Boss shares, with an unchanged target price of €79.



Hugo Boss has published preliminary figures for fiscal 2023. Fourth-quarter sales were up 13% cc, in line with consensus, but quarterly EBIT came in at €121m, slightly below consensus (€129m).



Stifel considers Hugo Boss to be a very good example of a brand decoupled from mixed trends in the apparel market 'thanks to a successful rejuvenation of the brand and improved marketing'.



While the external environment is increasingly difficult, the analyst also highlights the brand's as yet untapped potential in America/Asia, with 'attractive' margin expansion potential.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.