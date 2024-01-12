HUGO BOSS : Stifel remains Buy

Stifel reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation and €79 price target on Hugo Boss, still seeing the stock as 'the best option for its coverage of a brand decoupling from mixed market trends'.



In its note on the German high-end clothing house, the broker indeed points to 'a successful rejuvenation of the brand, improved marketing and more vigorous execution under new management'.



Under-penetration in the US and China, strong brand warmth, attractive margin expansion potential and undemanding valuation support our positive view of the stock', adds Stifel.



