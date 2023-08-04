Transcript Q&A Session August 2, 2023 Please note that the transcript has been edited to enhance comprehensibility. Please also use the webcast replay to listen to the Q&A session on the day of earnings publication. Grace Smalley (Morgan Stanley): First, on Q2 gross margin: could you please comment on what you saw in terms of promotional activity during the quarter and where that fits into your gross margin bridge? Should we think about the pricing impact as being net of promotions? And could you also explain what is driving the negative channel mix impact in Q2 and also whether there was any impact from regional mix? Secondly, looking ahead, you've reiterated your guidance for an at least stable gross margin for the full year, despite the decline you saw in the first half. Could you break down the drivers of the positive inflection you expect in gross margin in a bit more detail? You called out that you expect that inflection to come through particularly in Q4. Could you comment if you also already expect to see gross margin expansion year- over-year in Q3 as well? HUGO BOSS AG Dieselstrasse 12 72555 Metzingen Germany Phone +49 7123 94-0

Yves Müller (CFO and COO of HUGO BOSS): First, regarding the negative channel mix effect, it's related to the fact that digital wholesale was growing faster than digital retail, whereasbrick-and-mortargrew more or less in line. Promotional activity only had a minor effect on Q2 gross margin, and can be neglected overall. In terms of the at least stable gross margin outlook for FY/23, we are now standing at minus 70 basis points in the first half year. But we are fully convinced and very confident that we will achieve an at least stable gross margin level in comparison to last year. The second half will see support coming from product costs, freight costs, FX, and pricing. These are all tailwinds, and they will go through especially in Q4. Susy Tibaldi (UBS): First, on your updated sales outlook, which implies high single-digit growth for H2, i.e. a deceleration as compared to H1. Of course, you will be facing tougher comps, but did also trends in the month of July give you a reason to be more cautious for H2? And can you provide some observations by region? Secondly, on OpEx, you recorded strong leverage on your brick-and-mortar retail costs in Q2. Do you think this is sustainable going forward? Or should we expect some normalization in H2? Yves Müller (CFO and COO of HUGO BOSS): First, please keep in mind that our revenue guidance is in reported terms, and in Q2 for instance there has been a deviation of 3 percentage points between reported andcurrency-adjustedgrowth. Overall, you are right that the implied H2 revenue outlook is around high single digit. We are very pleased with the performance in July as we have seen no change in consumer demand for our two brands or across any of our channels or geographies. And yes, while the comparison base is increasing in the second half of the year, we are also factoring in some macroeconomic uncertainties. On OpEx, we are pleased with the operating leverage achieved so far, in particular within brick-and-mortar retail., we want to bring the latter

down to 20% of Group sales by 2025, and we were already standing at 20.8% in Q2. In particular, we are making strong progress in optimizing our store network, and a main driver of the OpEx leverage is the improvements that we are making in terms of store productivity, which we increased by 13% year over year. Thomas Chauvet (Citi): First, on wholesale: could you provide us more color on the shape of the order book and also tell us, within that 22% brick-and-mortar wholesale growth in H1, how much was roughly due to new space with existing or new partners? Secondly, on the CapEx budget for 2023, increased by EUR 50 million versus the May update: is that mainly due to phasing effects of store and digital projects between H2 and next year? Or is it a deliberate decision to spend more? If so, where are those incremental investments located? Finally, coming back to your July comments: the top end of your revenue guidance implies like 12% to 13% constant FX growth in H2. You said no change in trends in July. Can you be more specific and indicate maybe whether July is above or below that kind of 12% to 13% constant FX growth and comment on key geographies and channels? Yves Müller (CFO and COO of HUGO BOSS): First, on the July performance: while I be any more specific on this, I can assure you that we're really happy with the first month of trading in Q3. Overall, we are very happy with the wholesale order intake, as we are growing constantly. We are gaining market shares, getting into more doors, getting more visibility, more penetration, plus, on a product-by-product basis, we are also improving on a like-for-like basis, just as with store productivity gains in retail. And regarding investments, we see tremendous success with our new store concept. By the end of this year, we aim to have around 40% of our store universe being remodeled. So, we are pushing the pedal to the metal in terms of investing into the store network by remodeling, but also relocating in order to bring our branding refresh to life at our points of sale, turning them into points of experience. As laid out at our

CMD in June, we are beginning to also step up our investments into logistics in order to drive and to support future growth. So, overall, the increased CapEx outlook for FY/23 is more phasing related. Anthony Charchafji (BNP Paribas Exane): First, on margins: EBIT margin is up 40 bps in Q2, but at the EBITDA level, it's down 210 bps with D&A down 11% in Q2. Could you give some color on the components in between? Secondly, on pricing: please remind us of what price increases you did this year and what you are targeting for '24 and '25? Yves Müller (CFO and COO of HUGO BOSS): First, on pricing: we have successfully executed twomid-single-digitprice increases. One was for Fall/Winter 2022, and the other one was for our Fall 2023 collections, which began hitting the sales floors in May. With regard to '24 and '25, we have not yet decided on any further price increases as we are fully focused on offering a superior price value proposition. We are gaining market shares, and we take the pricing decision collection by collection. On EBIT and EBITDA: first,improved our EBIT margin in Q2 by 40 basis points. And as part of our increased FY/23 guidance, we now aim to improve our EBIT margin towards a level of 10%. Last year, we already added 100 basis points. So, we are growing our top-line above industry growth and still improve our operating margins, which is crucial on the way to our at least 12% EBIT margin target for 2025. The decline in EBITDA margin is mainly attributable to the fact that our most recent step up in CapEx will only be reflected in D&A with some delay. Manjari Dhar (RBC Capital Markets): First, on womenswear: could you provide some color on what has driven the outperformance there and any learnings you've made in womenswear over the last couple of quarters? Secondly, on net financial expenses: could you give some color on your planning assumptions for the lease interest versus the FX impact for H2?