METZINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Fashion retailer Hugo Boss expects slower growth until 2025 due to the consumer slump and geopolitical tensions. The sales target of five billion euros for 2025 is also likely to be "slightly delayed", the MDax-listed company announced in Metzingen on Thursday. In the current year, CEO Daniel Grieder and CFO Yves Müller are aiming for growth of three to six percent to between 4.30 and 4.45 billion euros. Investors had hoped for more. The share price fell by seven percent prematurely

At the same time, the managers want to work on the Group's profitability. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to increase by 5 to 15 percent to between 430 and 470 million euros this year, resulting in a slight improvement in the corresponding margin. In addition to optimizing the business, the Executive Board is hoping for lower product costs because raw material prices are falling.

In the previous year, Hugo Boss increased sales by 15 percent to 4.2 billion euros. Earnings before interest and taxes rose by more than a fifth to 410 million euros. At the bottom line, the company earned almost a quarter more at 258 million euros. Hugo Boss investors can look forward to a 35 percent higher dividend of 1.35 euros per share.

On Wednesday, the Supervisory Board had already extended the contracts of Group CEO Grieder and CFO Müller. Grieder will thus lead the fashion group until the end of 2028, while Müller will be responsible for finances until the end of 2027./ngu/mis