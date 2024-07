Hugo Boss: in the red on broker downgrade

Hugo Boss is down 1% in Frankfurt, penalized by comments from Stifel, which downgraded its recommendation from 'buy' to 'hold' on the German fashion house's shares, with a price target reduced from 56 to 40 euros.



The share looks very cheap, but lacks the catalysts for a re-rating, while things may get worse before they get better", judged the broker, who reduced his EPS estimates by 15% for 2024 and 20% for 2025.



