METZINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Fashion retailer Hugo Boss is more pessimistic about the year as a whole after a disappointing second quarter. The company announced late Monday evening that sales in 2024 are only expected to increase by one to four percent to 4.20 to 4.35 billion euros. This means that the upper end of the range is below the market expectation of 4.37 billion euros. Previously, Hugo Boss had expected a three to six percent increase in sales. In its new forecast, the company assumes that currency effects will have a slightly negative impact on sales development in 2024./he