  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Hugo Boss AG
  News
  Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hugo Boss : raises 2021 outlook after strong third quarter

10/14/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - German fashion retailer Hugo Boss on Thursday raised its outlook for the current year after third-quarter earnings rebounded above pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong demand in Europe and the Americas.

The group now expects sales to grow by about 40% in 2021 on a currency-adjusted level, up from a previous target growth range of 30-35%. Operating profit (EBIT) is now seen at 175 million to 200 million euros ($203-232 million), compared with a previous forecast for 125 million to 175 million euros.

While noting a strong business recovery in Europe and the Americas, "renewed COVID-19 related restrictions, including temporary store closures, weighed on consumer sentiment in various key markets" in the Asia/Pacific region, it said.

Third-quarter sales and EBIT stood at 755 million euros and 85 million, respectively, which represents a rise not only compared with the past year but also with regard to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the sector, Hugo Boss said.

Frankfurt-listed shares in the company, which is expected to publish full third-quarter results on Nov. 4, rose 2.6% on the news. ($1 = 0.8629 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
Financials
Sales 2021 2 606 M 3 019 M 3 019 M
Net income 2021 109 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 916 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 3 621 M 4 195 M 4 194 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 13 381
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 52,46 €
Average target price 56,08 €
Spread / Average Target 6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG92.23%4 190
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE27.99%381 191
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.15.14%52 018
V.F. CORPORATION-15.35%28 388
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED52.53%26 032
MONCLER S.P.A.15.56%18 074