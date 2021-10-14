Hugo Boss : raises 2021 outlook after strong third quarter

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - German fashion retailer Hugo
Boss on Thursday raised its outlook for the current
year after third-quarter earnings rebounded above pre-pandemic
levels on the back of strong demand in Europe and the Americas.
The group now expects sales to grow by about 40% in 2021 on
a currency-adjusted level, up from a previous target growth
range of 30-35%. Operating profit (EBIT) is now seen at 175
million to 200 million euros ($203-232 million), compared with a
previous forecast for 125 million to 175 million euros.
While noting a strong business recovery in Europe and the
Americas, "renewed COVID-19 related restrictions, including
temporary store closures, weighed on consumer sentiment in
various key markets" in the Asia/Pacific region, it said.
Third-quarter sales and EBIT stood at 755 million euros and
85 million, respectively, which represents a rise not only
compared with the past year but also with regard to 2019, before
the COVID-19 pandemic hit the sector, Hugo Boss said.
Frankfurt-listed shares in the company, which is
expected to publish full third-quarter results on Nov. 4, rose
2.6% on the news.
($1 = 0.8629 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton)