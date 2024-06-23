BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The fashion group Hugo Boss wants to have more production in Europe and America again. CEO Daniel Grieder told "Welt am Sonntag". "Our strategy is: What is sold in America should be produced in America. What is sold in Europe, in Europe." Shipping goods from one continent to another is no longer in keeping with the times, said Grieder.

The manager cited "geopolitical tensions" as the reason for this. "We want to reduce dependencies in procurement and production - even if it would be cheaper to only produce in Asia." However, the company is not planning any new plants of its own. "The expansion of production in Europe and America will primarily take place via suppliers." Grieder did not provide any details./bf/DP/he