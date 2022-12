Hugo Boss AG - Metzingen, Germany-based luxury fashion company - Member of the managing board Yves Muller buys 1,000 shares at an average price of EUR51.50 each, worth EUR51,500, on Monday in Frankfurt.

Current stock price: EUR53.54, up 4.2%

12-month change: up 5.4%

