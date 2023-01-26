Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:29:10 2023-01-26 pm EST
60.30 EUR   +0.03%
01:08pItaly's Safilo narrowly beats FY sales guidance with Europe as key driver
RE
01/23HUGO BOSS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/19HUGO BOSS : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Safilo narrowly beats FY sales guidance with Europe as key driver

01/26/2023 | 01:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Safilo logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo on Thursday narrowly beat its full-year 2022 revenue guidance, posting a 4.2% rise at constant exchange rates thanks to the positive performance of its own brands as well as of its licensed business.

The maker of frames for Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement that preliminary net revenue came in at 1.08 billion euros ($1.17 billion) last year compared with 969.6 million euros in 2021, slightly ahead of a 1 billion euro target disclosed by the company in August.

"Europe remained in 2022 the key growth drive," said Safilo, noting the main markets in the region and surging business in Turkey and Poland contributed to a 12% hike at constant exchange rates compared with 2021.

Among the spectacles maker's own brands, Smith reported another strong increase in sales, it said, while Carrera sales far exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Safilo said that its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by around 24% to 101 million euros, yet margins stood at 9.4%, slightly below management's expectations of around 10%.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS AG 0.07% 60.32 Delayed Quote.11.30%
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A. 1.02% 1.59 Delayed Quote.3.42%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.03% 18.7961 Delayed Quote.0.57%
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
01:08pItaly's Safilo narrowly beats FY sales guidance with Europe as key driver
RE
01/23HUGO BOSS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/19HUGO BOSS : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/18Hauck Aufhäuser IB lowers Hugo Boss to 'Sell' - Target 52 euros
DP
01/18HUGO BOSS : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
01/18HUGO BOSS : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/18HUGO BOSS : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
01/17Hugo Boss figures good, but not good enough: invest..
DP
01/17European Midday Briefing: Caution Ahead of More -2-
DJ
01/17RBC leaves Hugo Boss at 'Outperform' - Target 65 euros
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 605 M 3 926 M 3 926 M
Net income 2022 206 M 224 M 224 M
Net Debt 2022 500 M 545 M 545 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 4 160 M 4 531 M 4 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 16 088
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 60,28 €
Average target price 62,61 €
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Christina Rosenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG11.30%4 531
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE16.53%432 441
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-2.86%39 468
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED9.82%24 983
MONCLER S.P.A.13.70%16 479
VF CORPORATION8.26%11 612