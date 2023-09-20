NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The analysis house Jefferies has repositioned itself in the luxury goods sector. Hugo Boss are now rated 'Buy' with a target price of 80 euros (previously 'Hold', 69 euros). Amid difficult times for the sector, Boss and Richemont are just two buy recommendations, analyst James Grzinic wrote in a research report available Wednesday. Metzingen-based Boss is "a Boss of all four seasons." The investment story is characterized by market share gains, margin recovery potential and lower valuation, he added./ag/mis

