    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/04 03:03:31 am EDT
53.15 EUR   -1.35%
Safilo Q1 sales rise on demand pickup in Europe, North America resilience
HUGO BOSS : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
Marketmind: 1%, 2%, 3%..

05/04/2022 | 02:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England (BoE) building seen in London

A look at the day ahead in markets from Julien Ponthus.

The global monetary tightening cycle has crossed a symbolic milestone with yields on German, British and U.S. 10-year government debt topping 1%, 2% and 3% respectively, levels not seen in years.

This rising trend is seen accelerating further with a hawkish Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates by another 2.5% in 2022, starting with 50 basis points today, the biggest hike in more than two decades.

The Bank of England is due tomorrow with markets pricing a fourth hike in a row, a first since 1997, as data showed UK shop prices are surging at their fastest rate in over a decade.

More investors are also putting their money on a European Central Bank lift-off in July despite the economic uncertainties fuelled by the war in Ukraine and the supply chain disruptions linked to COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

And as policy makers push forth on a policy tightening cycle, there is a growing risk of a policy mistake leading to a recession or to some kind of tantrum across markets.

Many investors blame the Nasdaq's downfall on fast-rising bond yields which typically boost the appeal of 'risk-free' government bond returns while denting the attraction of growth stocks and their faraway future cash flows.

The outperformance of London's FTSE 100 index and its value-heavy (read cheap) miners and oil majors is quite telling.

So far in 2022, UK blue chips are up 2.4% while the Nasdaq lost close to 20%. Even if one takes out the currency impact of the rising greenback, the London index still hold the upper hand with a drop limited to 5.6% year-to-date.

Graphic: FTSE vs Nasdaq:

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

-RBNZ says New Zealand's financial system remains robust

-German exports fall more than expected in March

Euro zone retail sales

OPEC/non-OPEC meeting

-U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and press conference  1800 GMT

-U.S. MBA mortgage applications/ADP payrolls/international trade/ISM non manufacturing PMI

-Brazil central bank meeting. Rates to rise 100 bps to 12.75%

-Volkswagen keeps outlook as global network offsets supply chain woes [nL5N2WW15J)

-Hugo Boss sticks to 2022 outlook despite COVID restrictions, Ukraine war

U.S. earnings: Office Depot,  Marriott, Yum Brands, New York Times,  Uber, eBay, Metlife

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. 0.58% 53.46 Delayed Quote.-19.61%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.08% 5.2167 Delayed Quote.-15.83%
FTSE 100 0.22% 7561.33 Delayed Quote.2.17%
HUGO BOSS AG 0.19% 53.88 Delayed Quote.0.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 106.16 Delayed Quote.37.82%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. -2.86% 173.04 Delayed Quote.4.72%
METLIFE, INC. 0.76% 66.64 Delayed Quote.6.64%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.22% 12563.76 Real-time Quote.-19.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.64308 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -2.90% 38.86 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.02% 150.2 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
WTI 0.39% 102.963 Delayed Quote.37.91%
YUM BRANDS -0.60% 115.07 Delayed Quote.-16.64%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 158 M 3 329 M 3 329 M
Net income 2022 171 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 579 M 611 M 611 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 3 719 M 3 920 M 3 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 14 041
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 53,88 €
Average target price 59,90 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG0.71%3 920
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-17.40%320 893
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.13%46 194
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-26.71%20 825
VF CORPORATION-29.05%20 297
MONCLER S.P.A.-23.48%13 824