Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/04 03:40:44 am
50.83 EUR   -2.10%
Marketmind: Emerging Britain

10/04/2021 | 03:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of British Pound Sterling and U.S. Dollar notes

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus

As the Northern hemisphere autumn gets going, there is but one colour -- green.

The dollar is trading just below one-year highs against a basket of currencies and is heading for its best year since 2015. Speculators are piling in -- latest data shows "long" dollar positioning at the highest since March 2020.

A hawkish Federal Reserve, higher Treasury yields and jitters over the U.S. debt ceiling battle are all combining to drive the greenback higher.

A rising dollar is typically a sombre omen for markets and perhaps unsurprisingly, its four-week streak of strength coincided with world stocks snapping a seven-month run of gains in September. Dollar strength also usually spells bad news for emerging markets, which had a pretty poor September.

Speaking of which, some strategists are starting to wonder if Britain's pound isn't behaving like one.

Why? In a nutshell, it's that feeling when you realise rising interest rates may not lift your currency much and investors flee bond markets rather than flock to it.

Markets have brought forward expectations for the Bank of England to raise rates but that has so far failed to prop up sterling which hit its lowest levels of the year last week.

Sterling is being hit by a storm of supply shortages, surging energy prices and of course dollar strength.

Doubts about the government's economic strategy are running high as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits a "period of adjustment" is needed. And some pundits are warning of 1970s-style "winter of discontent".

Currency traders now await Friday's September nonfarm numbers, which could encourage the Fed to proceed with unwinding stimulus. As for today, those fretting about crude prices at $80 a barrel will watch today's OPEC+ oil producers' meeting.

Asian bourses started the week slightly lower while shares of debt-laden China Evergrande were suspended after it missed another interest payment. Stocks futures point to a weaker session in Europe and on Wall Street.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

-- OPEC meets on output increase as oil prices rally

--CD&R wins $10 bln auction for UK supermarket Morrisons

-- Euro zone finance ministers to discuss EU recovery plans

-- Fed speakers: Boston interim President Kenneth Montgomery,  St Louis Fed's James Bullard,

-- US durable goods, factory orders

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS AG -1.31% 51.16 Delayed Quote.90.25%
MERCK KGAA 1.26% 185.8 Delayed Quote.30.39%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.75% 16.015 Delayed Quote.15.67%
TESCO PLC 0.73% 250.1 Delayed Quote.7.15%
VONOVIA SE -0.53% 52.46 Delayed Quote.-11.68%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 576 M 2 989 M 2 989 M
Net income 2021 95,3 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2021 890 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,8x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 3 583 M 4 154 M 4 158 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 13 381
Free-Float 76,2%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG90.25%4 154
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.31%367 940
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.15.33%52 103
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED69.14%28 844
V.F. CORPORATION-20.15%26 778
MONCLER S.P.A.8.10%16 938