Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/06 03:18:37 am
50.87 EUR   -1.80%
03:00aMARKETMIND : Hunker down, it's going to be one of those days
RE
10/04HUGO BOSS : NorldLB maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/04MARKETMIND : Emerging Britain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind: Hunker down, it's going to be one of those days

10/06/2021 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar and euro banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe.

U.S. and European bond yields are up sharply, stock market futures are deep in the red and oil is holding near multi-year highs. Yes, it's going to be one of those days.

Inflation angst continues to grip world markets with U.S. and German bond yields rising to their highest in over three months.

A 25 basis point rate hike from New Zealand's central bank, although long anticipated, is a reminder to edgy markets that central banks are now willing to take back post-pandemic stimulus as inflation picks up.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its key rate to 0.5%, delivering its first rate hike in seven years. And it flagged further tightening ahead.

For a graphic on RBNZ hikes rates:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klvykgaoovg/NZ0610.PNG

One of the biggest sources of unease at the moment is the relentless rise in energy prices -- U.S. crude rose to its highest level since 2014, Brent crude is near three-year highs while European gas prices surged past 100 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday, a new record.

And while the bond selloff rages, Britain is at the heart of the storm, as investors fret that a toxic mix of high inflation and weak growth is now a key risk.

So while benchmark German and U.S. 10-year bond yields rose 3-5 basis points each in Tuesday's selloff, UK gilt yields jumped 8 bps. Deutsche Bank analysts point out this incredible stat -- inflation-linked gilts now imply a 7% annual inflation print by April 2022.

Note, PepsiCo Inc said on Tuesday it would likely raise prices again early next year, as it looks to overcome supply-chain challenges that include everything from a shortage of Gatorade bottles to a lack of truck drivers.

Who said inflation was transitory?

Elsewhere, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his Democrats might make an exception to a U.S. Senate rule to allow them to extend the government's borrowing authority without Republican help. That could head off an economically crippling debt default.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- New Japan PM Kishida off to rocky start in polling

- German industrial orders fell more than expected in August on weaker demand from abroad

- Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower as U.S. lawmakers demand probes

- Bayer AG shares up 2.5% pre-market after firm won first trial over Roundup weedkiller

- Poland, Iceland central bank meets

- German industrial orders fall more than expected in Aug

- Manufacturing PMIs

- Euro zone retail sales

- US ADP payrolls

- Atlanta Fed's Rafael Bostic, ECB's Centeno speaks

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS AG -0.85% 51.16 Delayed Quote.89.81%
MERCK KGAA -1.13% 183.95 Delayed Quote.32.81%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -0.65% 16.08 Delayed Quote.17.67%
TESCO PLC 4.39% 262.935 Delayed Quote.9.33%
VONOVIA SE -1.31% 51.3 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
03:00aMARKETMIND : Hunker down, it's going to be one of those days
RE
10/04HUGO BOSS : NorldLB maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/04MARKETMIND : Emerging Britain
RE
10/01MARKETMIND : Final Quarter Blues
RE
09/30How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
RE
09/29MARKETMIND : When it rains, it pours
RE
09/28MARKETMIND : Time to expect inflation
RE
09/27HUGO BOSS : takes Social-First Approach at Milan Fashion Week
PU
09/24MARKETMIND : Move over Evergrande, time to watch soaring bond yields
RE
09/23MARKETMIND : E-Day and central banks galore
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 578 M 2 986 M 2 986 M
Net income 2021 95,3 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2021 890 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,7x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 3 575 M 4 150 M 4 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 13 381
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 51,80 €
Average target price 55,00 €
Spread / Average Target 6,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG89.81%4 150
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.80%363 543
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.11%50 961
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED70.08%28 025
V.F. CORPORATION-21.02%27 006
MONCLER S.P.A.9.33%17 170