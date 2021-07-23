Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind: Lower forever for 'Generation T'?

07/23/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Specialists work on a crane in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus.

It's now most likely those born in the euro zone in 2011 won't get to see an interest rate hike until their teens (imagine the FOMO!).

Indeed, the European Central Bank said on Thursday it would not hike borrowing costs until it sees inflation reaching its 2% target.

And because it only forecasts prices to rise by 1.4% in 2023, the first rate hike since the debt crisis isn't expected before 2024 when 'Generation T' (for former ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet) will reach teen age.

Truth be said, expectations were low prior the ECB meeting with Paul Donovan, Chief Economist at UBS GWM, sarcastically writing that markets would be eager to know how the ECB intended to miss its new target this time.

Negative rates, trillions of euros worth of monetary and fiscal stimulus, labour shortages, production bottlenecks, a global shipping container shortage, commodities and oil prices rising and still the outlook for inflation is muted.

Now with growing fears the Delta variant could slow down the pace of the recovery, investors find themselves paying to hold Germany bonds with 10-year yields at -0.41% and near their lowest levels since February.

A slew of business activity surveys due on Friday are expected to show a slight softening of activity in Europe. That could weigh on the euro, which fell after the ECB meeting and is trading at $1.1773 -- not far from recent three-month lows.

Attention is expected to shift to the U.S. ahead of next week's Federal Reserve's meeting.

News on Thursday of an unexpected hike in the number of U.S. workers filing first-time applications for unemployment didn't derail Wall Street, which saw its three major indexes end the session within 1% of their record closing highs.

Asia shares slipped overnight, but futures for Europe and the U.S. point higher, meaning losses sustained during Monday's Delta variant selloff have been recouped.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- UK consumers back to pre-pandemic confidence

- POLL-S.Korea likely posted biggest annual growth since 2010 in Q2

- UK June retail sales

- July PMIs: France, Germany, Sweden, euro zone, UK

- Vodafone posts 3.3% rise in Q1 revenue as Europe returns to growth

- Eyeing IPO, Geely's Volvo Cars swings to profit in H1

- Russia tipped to hiked rates.

Graphic: Benchmark German 10-year yield -

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS AG 0.04% 50 Delayed Quote.83.14%
MERCK KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN 0.71% 171.35 Delayed Quote.21.16%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.78% 16.765 Delayed Quote.21.05%
TESCO PLC 0.55% 232.9 Delayed Quote.0.17%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.93% 118.84 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
VONOVIA SE 0.00% 59.32 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
03:28aMARKETMIND : Lower forever for 'Generation T'?
RE
07/22MARKETMIND : Expect ECB doves to coo
RE
07/21HUGO BOSS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
07/21MARKETMIND : A rocky road
RE
07/20MARKETMIND : After the storm
RE
07/20DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
07/19HUGO BOSS : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/19MARKETMIND : Freedom day on Love Island
RE
07/16HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/16MARKETMIND : What if transitory is not so transitory after all?
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 434 M 2 865 M 2 865 M
Net income 2021 81,4 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net Debt 2021 858 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,0x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 3 449 M 4 064 M 4 059 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 13 476
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 49,98 €
Average target price 46,07 €
Spread / Average Target -7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG83.14%3 855
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON, SOCIÉTÉ EUROPÉENNE29.26%405 380
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.13.74%47 336
V.F. CORPORATION-5.88%32 518
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED71.48%26 379
MONCLER S.P.A.15.24%18 481