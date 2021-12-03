Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Hugo Boss AG
  News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/03 03:29:40 am
51.69 EUR   +1.08%
MARKETMIND : Omicron and payrolls (TGIF)
RE
HUGO BOSS : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
MARKETMIND : Vol takes a toll
RE
Marketmind: Omicron and payrolls (TGIF)

12/03/2021 | 03:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao.

Today's non-farm payrolls, a reliable monthly snapshot of the U.S. employment picture, almost comes as an anti-climax. A more timely indicator, weekly jobless benefits rolls released on Thursday, showed a sub-2 million figure for the first time since last March and layoffs at three-decade lows.

Alongside robust consumer and manufacturing data, it indicates the Federal Reserve will likely accelerate the pace of unwinding bond purchases, as its boss Jerome Powell has suggested.

It's also already being priced by bond markets; the gap between two- and 10-year Treasury yields has narrowed the most since June this week.

Payrolls do have the capacity to surprise; a number shockingly below the 550,000 estimated by a Reuters poll of economists, would likely cause turmoil. Especially as the data won't reflect disruptions from the latest Omicron variant of COVID.

Omicron remains a source of volatility mostly everywhere; German 10-year yields dropped at the open and are heading back to the three-month lows touched on Thursday after Europe's biggest economy expanded COVID curbs. And China's services sector, vulnerable to COVID outbreaks and containment measures, stumbled in November, PMIs showed.

Asia has specific worries of its own, not least over U.S.-China ties. Hong Kong tech shares dropped to a two-month low after news of China's Didi shifting its listing from New York to Hong Kong, while fellow Asian ride-hailing app Grab fell 20% on its Nasdaq debut.

Finally don't forget Chinese property problems, with deeveloper Kaisa risking an imminent default.

In any case, the mood may be perking up. Thursday's Wall Street bounce gave way to a weak Asian session but European equities have opened firmer.

Graphic: Payrolls,

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

-U.S. FTC sues to block Nvidia deal to buy Arm

-ECB speakers: President Lagarde, chief economist Philip Lane

-Final services PMIs everywhere

-U.S non farm payrolls

-Emerging markets: Turkey CPI

-Fitch to review Italy credit rating

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS AG 1.21% 51.76 Delayed Quote.87.39%
MERCK KGAA 0.24% 213 Delayed Quote.51.41%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.11% 13.325 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
TESCO PLC 0.31% 278.75 Delayed Quote.20.07%
VONOVIA SE 1.39% 50.28 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 722 M 3 074 M 3 074 M
Net income 2021 121 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2021 871 M 984 M 984 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 3 529 M 3 991 M 3 987 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 13 468
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 51,14 €
Average target price 61,50 €
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG87.39%3 991
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE34.39%391 156
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.28.85%58 504
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED67.26%29 874
V.F. CORPORATION-17.07%29 093
MONCLER S.P.A.30.67%19 974