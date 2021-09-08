Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/08 03:01:26 am
50.24 EUR   -0.75%
02:50aMARKETMIND : Time to join the green bond gang
RE
09/07MARKETMIND : Transitory faith in transitory inflation
RE
09/06HUGO BOSS : Buy rating from RBC
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind: Time to join the green bond gang

09/08/2021 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe.

As governments get back to business with debt issuance after the summer break, there's something notable about this week's debt sales in Europe -- it's green.

Germany on Wednesday will sell 10-year green bonds, a day after Spain's debut green bond garnered an impressive 60 billion euros of demand.

Green debt issuance globally, recently passed $1 trillion for the first time, with 90% of sovereign issuance coming from Europe. Britain will sell its first green bond later this month while the European Union plans its first green issue in October.

A greenium index compiled by UniCredit, has risen to 4 basis points, its highest level, indicating that demand for green paper remains strong and investors are willing to pay a premium to buy green European government debt.

Back to Germany. The benchmark euro zone debt issuer wants to be the first to establish a green bond yield curve and Wednesday's issuance takes it a step closer to that goal.

Another market that's seen action this week is Bitcoin. It seems to have stabilised after a 17% plunge on Tuesday, the day it become legal lender for the first time in a sovereign state. However El Salvador's bitcoin adoption was clouded by the price fall as well as technological glitches and protests by mistrustful citizens.

Global stock markets too have stablised after Tuesday's wild swings but growth concerns are weighing, with Asian shares down, Europe poised to open negative and U.S. equity futures a touch higher.

Later in the day, watch for U.S. JOLTS job openings data and a raft of Fed speakers. And on Wall Street, GameStop, the original 'meme stock,' releases earnings.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- UK supermarket Morrisons is talking to its private equity suitors and the UK Takeover Panel regarding an auction to settle its future ownership.

- Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank CEOs attend Handelsblatt conference

- Japan upgrades Q2 GDP on stronger business spending

- PayPal heats up buy now, pay later race with $2.7 bln Japan deal

- Interest rate meetings in Canada, Poland, Croatia.

- Fed speakers: New York President John Williams 1710 GMT; Dallas President Robert Kaplan 2200 GMT; Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari 1800 GMT

- U.S. auctions 10-year bonds.

- US JOLTS job openings, Initial jobless claims, consumer credit

Graphic: Sovereigns ramp up green bond issuance this year: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zgpommgkypd/ING0609.PNG

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS AG 2.68% 50.62 Delayed Quote.85.49%
MERCK KGAA -1.89% 202.1 Delayed Quote.44.00%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -1.19% 16.645 Delayed Quote.21.01%
TESCO PLC 0.39% 258.4 Delayed Quote.11.67%
VONOVIA SE -1.03% 53.68 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
02:50aMARKETMIND : Time to join the green bond gang
RE
09/07MARKETMIND : Transitory faith in transitory inflation
RE
09/06HUGO BOSS : Buy rating from RBC
MD
09/06Rights group files complaint against German retailers over Chinese textiles
RE
09/03MARKETMIND : Jobs and Japan
RE
09/02MARKETMIND : Currencies at a crossroad
RE
08/31MARKETMIND : Who's rocking the boat now?
RE
08/27HUGO BOSS : Repurpose – fabrics rediscovered
PU
08/27HUGO BOSS : Net zero is one of the core elements of the new HUGO BOSS strategy
PU
08/26Coty forecasts first annual sales growth in three years
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 576 M 3 050 M 3 050 M
Net income 2021 95,3 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 1 020 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 3 494 M 4 136 M 4 137 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 13 381
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 50,62 €
Average target price 55,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG85.49%4 136
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE27.81%389 500
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.11.04%50 300
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED102.06%34 506
V.F. CORPORATION-15.86%28 215
MONCLER S.P.A.9.57%17 746