    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/20 03:20:36 am
48.675 EUR   -2.10%
Marketmind: Watch those spiralling gas prices

09/20/2021 | 03:04am EDT
A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao.

A massive week in monetary policy, with some 16 central banks holding meetings and possibly the first rate hike from a developed nation -- Norway. Not to say others will follow any time soon; the Federal Reserve for instance may strees its own rate rises remain distant. Others such as Switzerland and Japan are likely to stay resolutely dovish.

In the meantime, other sagas are focusing investors' minds. Chinese property developer Evergrande's inexorable journey towards default is pummelling Hong Kong stocks (mainland markets are shut) and has taken yields on Chinese junk bonds to 14%, the highest in almost a decade.

So it's a firmly risk-off on Monday with European and U.S. equity futures down 1%, following Friday's dismal session when the S&P 500 plunged nearly to one-month lows and the VIX volatility gauge surged to a one-month high.

Much of that is, of course, down to concerns for economic growth and inflation, the debt ceiling wrangling in Congress and persistently high COVID caseloads.

Which takes us to the other issue of the day -- spiralling gas prices and the potential impact on inflation.

Already, these have forced some power producers out of business and shut fertiliser plants in Britain. Knock-on effects look inevitable, on sectors ranging from slaughter houses to supermarkets, alongside higher winter heating bills.

Pressure is growing on authorities -- Britain is planning measures to shield businesses and consumers and U.S. manufacturers are urging curbs on liquid gas (LNG) exports. Politics enters the picture too -- EU lawmakers have demanded authorities probe Russia's Gazprom for market manipulation.


British wholesale gas prices soar

(Reporting by Sujata Rao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS AG -3.06% 48.36 Delayed Quote.82.19%
MERCK KGAA 0.08% 196.35 Delayed Quote.40.01%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -1.34% 15.75 Delayed Quote.16.29%
TESCO PLC -0.61% 255.0439 Delayed Quote.10.61%
VONOVIA SE -0.53% 52.76 Delayed Quote.-11.45%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 576 M 3 017 M 3 017 M
Net income 2021 95,2 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2021 890 M 1 042 M 1 042 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,2x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 3 431 M 4 028 M 4 019 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 13 381
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 49,72 €
Average target price 55,00 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG82.19%4 028
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.51%373 152
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.22.56%55 372
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED96.81%33 577
V.F. CORPORATION-18.57%27 308
MONCLER S.P.A.5.74%16 778