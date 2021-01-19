Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hugo Boss AG    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/19 03:23:25 pm
27.115 EUR   -0.68%
02:42pMike Ashley's Frasers ups stake in Hugo Boss to over 15%
RE
05:13aDanone's CEO in the spotlight after activist calls for shake-up
RE
01/18DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mike Ashley's Frasers ups stake in Hugo Boss to over 15%

01/19/2021 | 02:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Mike Ashley-led Frasers said on Tuesday it has increased its stake in German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss to 15.2% through stocks and derivatives, part of Ashley's ongoing drive to take the British sportswear retailer upmarket.

Frasers, known as Sports Direct before its takeover of House of Fraser, is raising the stake for the second time having increased it to 10.1% in late June after disclosing an initial 5.1% holding earlier that month.

The company said it now held 3.6 million shares of common stock, representing 5.1% of Hugo Boss's total share capital.

It also has 3.4 million shares via contracts for difference and 3.7 million shares via the sale of put options, which together represent 10.1% of the Frankfurt-listed company's share capital.

Frasers said its maximum aggregate exposure relating to the stake change was about 275 million euros ($333 million) after taking into account the premium it will receive under the put options. In mid-2020 the number was 204 million euros.

"This investment reflects Frasers Group's growing relationship with Hugo Boss and belief in Hugo Boss's long-term future. Frasers Group intends to be a supportive stakeholder and create value in the interests of both Frasers Group's and Hugo Boss' shareholders," Frasers reaffirmed in a statement.

The company also holds a near 37% stake in Mulberry and has said it could make an offer for the British luxury brand.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRASERS HOSPITALITY TRUST 0.00% 0.535 End-of-day quote.1.90%
HUGO BOSS AG -1.47% 26.9 Delayed Quote.0.04%
MULBERRY GROUP PLC 0.00% 234 Delayed Quote.2.63%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -1.36% 435 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
02:42pMike Ashley's Frasers ups stake in Hugo Boss to over 15%
RE
05:13aDanone's CEO in the spotlight after activist calls for shake-up
RE
01/18DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
01/18HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
01/18HUGO BOSS : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
01/14DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
01/14HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
01/14DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
01/13HUGO BOSS : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/12HUGO BOSS : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 976 M 2 396 M 2 396 M
Net income 2020 -181 M -220 M -220 M
Net Debt 2020 1 076 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 1 884 M 2 276 M 2 284 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 13 538
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 27,87 €
Last Close Price 27,30 €
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG0.04%2 276
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.20%303 748
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.01%44 901
VF CORPORATION-1.76%32 725
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED2.63%16 986
MONCLER S.P.A.-3.41%14 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ