Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:42 2022-11-11 am EST
49.42 EUR   +2.65%
04:23aPvr : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:12aMultiple Perspectives, One Goal : How can we collectively make the textile industry more sustainable?
PU
04:11aPvr : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Multiple perspectives, one goal: How can we collectively make the textile industry more sustainable?

11/11/2022 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Current Sustainability Topics | Society

Multiple perspectives, one goal: How can we collectively make the textile industry more sustainable?

From international supply chains to resource scarcity, and climate change - sustainability in the textile industry faces many challenges. Can the forces of the textile industry, civil society, and politics be more strongly united to enable a more sustainable future?

This was the question that HUGO BOSS raised in this year's Stakeholder Dialog, which featured a broader spectrum of stakeholders including NGOs, the academia, the world of research, textile companies and partner organizations, as well as political representatives. The event marked the first of a new series, through which we, at HUGO BOSS, aim to intensify dialog and strengthen synergy and collaboration between the diverse stakeholders in the industry. Titled 'SUSTAINABILITY IN THE TEXTILE SUPPLY CHAIN - A MULTI-STAKEHOLDER PERSPECTIVE', the two-day dialog took place on November 9 and 10 in Berlin. The strategic venue also underlined our intention to be part of the policymaking discourse around sustainability.

The keynote speech by Yves Müller (CFO/COO HUGO BOSS) provided important insights and set the tone for the first day. Here, the focus was on due diligence in the textile supply chain and the tension between regulation and corporate responsibility. The second day - featuring Prof. Dr. Sarah Jastram (Hamburg School of Business Administration) as the keynote speaker - was devoted to two questions, in particular: how can the various social stakeholders work together more effectively to jointly tackle global challenges along the supply chain? And how is it possible to ensure that any measures that are introduced (such as the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act) fulfill their purpose?

This year's Stakeholder Dialog provided a platform for conversation, ideation, and discussion. Together, we, as stakeholders in the fashion industry, were able to find new approaches. The dialog ensured value addition for all participants, which will be further developed in the coming months.

HUGO BOSS is kicking off its new organizational Sustainability setup and integrating Sustainability into the business functions with shared responsibilities and under one cross-functional holistic approach. Thus, the strategic lead of Sustainability will fall under Dorothee Niebergall, SVP Group Strategy & Corporate Development; the operational integration into the Supply Chain will be taken over by Ivica Maric, SVP Business Operations; the supervision of all Sustainability reporting requirements will be under the responsibility of Christian Stöhr, VP Investor Relations.

Foto: Saskia Uppenkamp

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
04:23aPvr : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
04:12aMultiple Perspectives, One Goal : How can we collectively make the textile industry more s..
PU
04:11aPvr : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
11/08HUGO BOSS : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/08HUGO BOSS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/08Coty beats quarterly revenue estimates as beauty demand sits pretty
RE
11/08HUGO BOSS : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/07Hugo Boss : Notification regarding dealings of the management pursuant to section 19 mar /..
PU
11/07Dd : HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy
EQ
11/07Dd : HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 566 M 3 625 M 3 625 M
Net income 2022 202 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2022 378 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 3 322 M 3 377 M 3 377 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 15 411
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 48,14 €
Average target price 59,39 €
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Christina Rosenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG-10.02%3 377
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.53%349 825
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-17.94%45 118
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-40.30%16 858
MONCLER S.P.A.-27.02%13 545
VF CORPORATION-63.26%11 628