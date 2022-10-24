Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:26 2022-10-24 am EDT
46.93 EUR   +0.16%
04:02aTOP NEWS: Frasers increases investment in German designer Hugo Boss
AI
02:46aLONDON BRIEFING: Shell seals Qatar gas stake; Pearson trading strong
AI
02:36aFrasers Increases Hugo Boss Stake to $945 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/24/2022 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.10.2022 / 11:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Dieselstraße 12
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.47 % 5.69 % 6.16 % 70400000
Previous notification 0.96 % 5.06 % 6.02 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 332453 0 % 0.47 %
Total 332453 0.47 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares At any time 1393973 1.98 %
Right of use over shares At any time 176744 0.25 %
Long Call Option 16/12/2022-21/06/2024 286372 0.41 %
Long Call Option 25/10/2023-30/11/2023 1200000 1.7 %
    Total 3057089 4.34 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Option 16/12/2022-20/12/2024 Physical 944647 1.34 %
Short Put Option 25/10/2023-30/11/2023 Physical 1200000 1.7 %
Equity Swaps 15/12/2023 Cash 878 0 %
      Total 2145525 3.05 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.22 % 5.29 %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.22 % 5.29 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.22 % 5.29 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.22 % 5.29 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.22 % 5.29 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.22 % 5.29 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.22 % 5.29 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Financial Services Inc. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % 5.22 % 5.29 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. % % %
UBS O’Connor LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far as they refer to the collar transaction. 

Date
24 Oct 2022


24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470371  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470371&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
04:02aTOP NEWS: Frasers increases investment in German designer Hugo Boss
AI
02:46aLONDON BRIEFING: Shell seals Qatar gas stake; Pearson trading strong
AI
02:36aFrasers Increases Hugo Boss Stake to $945 Million
MT
02:25aMike Ashley's Frasers raises Hugo Boss exposure to up to $954 million
RE
02:19aHUGO BOSS : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/20HUGO BOSS : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/20HUGO BOSS : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/19HUGO BOSS : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
10/13HUGO BOSS : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
10/13HUGO BOSS : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 513 M 3 446 M 3 446 M
Net income 2022 202 M 198 M 198 M
Net Debt 2022 445 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 3 233 M 3 171 M 3 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 15 411
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 46,85 €
Average target price 60,86 €
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Christina Rosenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG-12.43%3 171
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-13.14%310 965
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-23.71%38 077
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-42.41%16 382
MONCLER S.P.A.-28.23%12 115
VF CORPORATION-62.18%10 757