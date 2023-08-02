NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Canadian bank RBC left its rating on Hugo Boss at "Outperform" with a price target of 78 euros. The Metzingen-based company had again beaten expectations and subsequently raised targets, analyst Manjari Dhar wrote Wednesday in her first reaction to the quarterly report. She said the market consensus had up to 3 percent upside room on the earnings side./ag/ajx

Original publication date: 08/02/2023 / 02:10 / EDT

First disclosure of the original study: 02.08.2023 / 02:13 / EDT

