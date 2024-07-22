NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The Canadian bank RBC has lowered its price target for Hugo Boss from 59 to 48 euros, but left its rating at "Outperform". The fashion group disappointed with its operating result (EBIT) in the second quarter and reduced its outlook for the year, analyst Manjari Dhar wrote in her commentary on Monday. She lowered her earnings forecasts (EPS) for 2024 and 2025 by 22 percent each./edh/ag

