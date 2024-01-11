Safilo Group S.p.A. and HUGO BOSS announced the early renewal of their global licensing agreement for the BOSS and HUGO eyewear collections, until December 2030. Safilo has constantly supported the growth of BOSS and HUGO in the eyewear category with high standards of quality, cutting-edge design, a distinctive selling proposition and a robust distribution network spanning all regions. Both brands represent a point of reference in the eyewear landscape, catering to a diverse consumer base that recognizes the undisputed uniqueness of the eyewear collections.

The joint strategy is to continue to gain market share with BOSS eyewear through a unique and compelling product offer thanks to the development of iconic styles that are immediately recognizable to the consumer. HUGO, which accounts for a considerable share of HUGO BOSS´s eyewear business, will also continue to expand its presence within the Gen Z target group, supported by a distinctive product proposition and a consistent go-to-market approach.