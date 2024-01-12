(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Servizi Italia rises more than 16 percent to EUR1.90 per share. The stock has rallied 16 percent in the past thirty days, 44 percent in the past six months, and 56 percent in the past twelve.

----------

Safilo Group rises 9.9 percent to EUR0.98 per share. The company announced Thursday that it has early renewed its eyewear licensing agreement with HUGO BOSS for the HUGO and BOSS collections through December 2030.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Caleffi sits on the bottom and gives up 5.4 percent to EUR1.04 per share. The stock contrasts the stock's performance, which has seen it gain 7.1 percent in the last month, 3.0 percent in the last six months, and 0.5 percent in the last year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

