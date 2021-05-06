Hugoton Royalty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 5, 2021, the Hugoton Royalty Trust reported that an out of period adjustment to gas sales volumes included in the March 2021 distribution calculation was determined not to be applicable. However, this adjustment did not affect net profits income, unitholder distributions or excess costs for any of the conveyances. Gas sales volumes and prices, as calculated by XTO Energy, have been updated as follows:

Underlying Gas Sales Volumes (Mcf) (a) Average Gas Total Daily Price per Mcf Updated 808,000 26,000 $ 3.54 As reported 1,002,000 32,000 $ 3.23

(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

The information in this Current Report is being furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to liabilities of that Section.

2