Huhtamaki India : Financial Result Updates
28
th February, 2022
Department of Corporate Services
The Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeeboy Towers
Exchange Plaza,
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra Kurla Complex
Security Code No - 509820
Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 051
Security Code - HUHTAMAKI
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31
st December, 2021 - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (
SEBI LODR), please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 28 th February, 2022 inter-alia:
considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Financial year ended 31 st December, 2021 copy of the same along with Report of Auditors thereon and statement of impact of Audit Qualifications (for Audit Report with modified opinion) is annexed herewith.
recommended payment of dividend @ Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) per Equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (50%), for the financial year ended 31 st December, 2021 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 72 nd Annual General Meeting.
approved the proposal to convene and hold the 72 nd AGM ('AGM') of the Shareholders of the Company on Thursday, 12 th May, 2022 at Mumbai through video conferencing / other audio visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Friday, 22 nd April, 2022 to Thursday, 5 th May, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31 st December, 2021.
Registered Office:
Tel: +91 (022) 61740400
Huhtamaki India Ltd.
Fax: +91 (022) 6174 0401
(Formerly Huhtamaki PPL Ltd)
CIN: L21011 MH1950FLC145537
12A-06B-Wing, 13th Floor,
www.flexibles.huhtamaki.in
Parinee Crescenzo, C-38/39,
G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai-400 051
Maharashtra.
The aforesaid board meeting commenced at 5.15 pm and concluded at 7.15 pm
Kindly take the same on your records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Huhtamaki India Limited
Digitally signed by
DAKSHINAMURTHY IYER Date: 2022.02.28 19:19:13 +05'30'
D V Iyer
Company Secretary & Legal Counsel
Huhtamaki India Limited (Formerly known as Huhtamaki PPL Limited)
Regd Office: 12A-06B-Wing, 13th Floor, Parinee Crescenzo, C-38/39,G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400 051
Central Headquarters: L. B. Shastri Marg, Majiwade, Thane - 400 601
CIN - L21011MH1950FLC145537, Phone No.: (022) 2653 1320, Fax No.: (022) 2653 1310
AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
Rs. in Million
Sr.No. Particulars
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Year
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
31.12.2021
30.09.2021
31.12.2020
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
(Audited)-
(Unaudited)
(Audited)-
(Audited)
(Audited)
Refer Note K
Refer Note K
a) Sale of Products & Services
6,484.6
6,514.2
5,474.1
25,708.6
24,188.0
b) Other Operating Revenue
131.1
173.1
103.0
544.2
439.0
Total Revenue from Operations
6,615.7
6,687.3
5,577.1
26,252.8
24,627.0
2
Other Income
16.9
13.9
27.5
93.7
80.2
3
Total Income
6,632.6
6,701.2
5,604.6
26,346.5
24,707.2
a) Cost of Materials Consumed
4,982.4
4,597.7
3,546.5
19,266.8
16,232.1
b) Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods and Work-in-Progress
(87.2)
219.5
199.2
(544.4)
(107.7)
c) Employee Benefit Expense
605.4
604.4
619.2
2,577.7
2,760.5
d) Finance Costs
80.6
69.8
66.4
268.3
261.2
e) Depreciation and Amortisation Expense
225.9
230.4
238.4
921.6
979.3
f) Other Expenses
1,006.6
956.7
857.3
3,862.4
3,405.9
Total Expenses
6,813.7
6,678.5
5,527.0
26,352.4
23,531.3
Profit/(Loss) from Operations before Exceptional item and Tax
5
(3-4)
(181.1)
22.7
77.6
(5.9)
1,175.9
6
Exceptional Item (Refer Note C)
-
309.8
-
309.8
-
7
Profit/(Loss) before Tax (5-6)
(181.1)
(287.1)
77.6
(315.7)
1,175.9
- Current period
(52.9)
1.7
12.2
35.1
315.4
- (Credits) related to previous periods
-
-
-
(93.3)
(93.5)
Deferred tax
7.0
(70.4)
14.6
(30.6)
(5.9)
9
Profit/(Loss) for the period (7-8)
(135.2)
(218.4)
50.8
(226.9)
959.9
10 Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the period (OCI)
Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) not to be reclassified to Profit or Loss
Remeasurement of defined benefit liability/(asset)
(65.3)
-
(63.2)
(32.6)
(76.9)
Income Tax on Remeasurement defined benefit liability/(asset)
16.4
-
15.9
8.2
19.3
Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (OCI) (Net of Tax)
(48.9)
-
(47.3)
(24.4)
(57.6)
11
Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the period (9+10)
(184.1)
(218.4)
3.5
(251.3)
902.3
12
Paid Up Share Capital - Equity Face Value Rs.2 each
151.1
151.1
151.1
151.1
151.1
13
Other Equity
7,008.8
7,498.0
14
Earnings in Rs. per share of Rs.2 each (not annualised)
Basic & Diluted after exceptional item
(1.79)
(2.89)
0.67
(3.00)
12.71
Basic & Diluted before exceptional item
(1.79)
1.21
0.67
1.10
12.71
Balance Sheet as at December 31, 2021
Rs. in Million
As at
As at
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
(Audited)
(Audited)
Assets
Non-Current Assets
a. Property, Plant and Equipment
3,760.8
4,059.4
b. Capital Work-in-Progress
429.1
165.0
c. Right - Of - Use Assets
887.0
785.7
d. Goodwill
623.8
623.8
e. Other Intangible Assets
98.6
137.6
f. Financial Assets
i. Investments*
0.0
0.0
ii. Loans
115.8
106.5
iii. Other Financial Assets
2.9
2.9
g. Deferred Tax Assets (Net)
116.3
77.5
h. Non-current Tax Assets (Net)
850.9
582.1
i. Other Non-current Assets
195.5
150.4
Total Non-Current Assets
7,080.7
6,690.9
Current Assets
a. Inventories
3,475.0
2,287.8
b. Financial Assets
i. Investments
6.2
183.5
ii. Trade receivables
6,294.9
5,338.0
iii. Cash and Cash Equivalents
320.8
669.6
iv. Bank balances other than Cash and cash equivalents
1.1
1.5
v. Loans
13.1
17.3
vi .Other Financial Assets
21.9
32.2
c. Other Current Assets
868.8
607.6
Total Current Assets
11,001.8
9,137.5
Total Assets
18,082.5
15,828.4
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
a. Equity Share Capital
151.1
151.1
b. Other Equity
7,008.8
7,498.0
Total Equity
7,159.9
7,649.1
Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
a. Financial Liabilities
i. Borrowings
2,000.0
1,250.0
ii. Lease Liabilities
550.1
428.6
iii. Other Financial Liabilities
2.7
11.7
b. Provisions
61.7
77.3
c. Other Non-Current Liabilities
88.2
89.2
Total Non-Current Liabilities
2,702.7
1,856.8
Current liabilities
a. Financial liabilities
i. Borrowings
987.1
1,210.3
ii. Trade Payables
Total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises
183.2
63.4
Total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises
5,554.4
4,035.0
iii. Lease Liabilities
50.2
39.6
iv. Other Financial Liabilities
822.0
341.0
b. Other Current Liabilities
197.2
240.2
c. Provisions
250.4
280.3
d. Current Tax Liabilities (Net)
175.4
112.7
Total Current Liabilities
8,219.9
6,322.5
Total Liabilities
10,922.6
8,179.3
Total Equity and Liabilities
18,082.5
15,828.4
*Amount less than Rs 50,000
Statement of Cash flow
Rs. in Million
Year ended
Year ended
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
(Audited)
(Audited)
A . Cash Flow from Operating activities
Net Profit/(Loss) before Tax and exceptional items
(5.9)
1,175.9
Adjustments for
Depreciation and Amortisation
921.6
979.3
Unrealised Foreign Exchange Loss/(Gain) (Net)
9.3
(25.7)
Interest Income
(17.1)
(10.0)
Finance Cost
259.9
256.4
Net Interest on net defined benefit liability
8.4
4.8
Charge/ (Reversal) of impairment loss
2.3
(1.1)
Bad debts written off
0.4
4.6
(Profit)/Loss on sale/ fair value on Current Investments (Net)
(6.7)
(13.2)
Property, Plant & Equipment Written Off
-
3.6
Mark-to-market (gain)/loss on derivative financial instruments
(16.2)
(27.0)
Group Stock Option Arrangement
(11.3)
(0.1)
Profit on Sale of Property, Plant & Equipment (Net)
(21.4)
(16.7)
Cash Generated from Operations before working capital changes
1,123.3
2,330.8
Working capital adjustments
Adjustments for
(Increase)/Decrease in Trade Receivables
(970.5)
856.4
(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories
(1,187.2)
(444.0)
(Increase)/Decrease in Non-current and current financial assets
15.7
(1.1)
(Increase)/Decrease in Other Non-current and Other current assets
(307.5)
(264.7)
Increase/(Decrease) in Trade Payables
1,640.8
(232.7)
Increase/(Decrease) in Other Non-current and current financial liabilities
(3.0)
(101.1)
Increase/(Decrease) in Other Non-current and Other current liabilities
(44.0)
3.7
Increase/(Decrease) in Non-current and current provisions
(86.6)
(17.3)
Cash Generated from Operations
181.0
2,130.0
Taxes paid (net of refunds)
(147.9)
(436.6)
Net cash flows from operating activities
33.1
1,693.4
Exceptional Item (Refer Note C)
(309.8)
-
Net Cash (used in) / generated from operating activities - A
(276.7)
1,693.4
B. Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and capital advances
(791.3)
(488.6)
Proceeds from Sale of property, plant and equipment
31.2
55.4
Payment for acquisition of business
-
(741.1)
Purchase of Current Investments
(3,105.0)
(4,185.5)
Sale of Current Investments
3,289.0
4,623.3
(Investment)/Proceeds in/from deposits with Bank
0.4
(0.1)
Interest Received
17.2
9.8
Net cash flows used in Investing activities - B
(558.5)
(726.8)
C. Cash Flow from Financing activities
Interest paid
(252.1)
(234.0)
Repayment of sales tax deferral loan
(17.6)
(37.6)
Repayment of long term borrowings
-
(2,000.0)
Proceeds of long term borrowings
1,250.0
2,250.0
Payment of Lease Liability
(44.0)
(32.2)
Proceeds / (Repayment) of short term borrowings (net)
(223.2)
(460.5)
Dividends paid
(226.8)
(227.5)
Net cash (used in) /generated from financing activities - C
486.3
(741.8)
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents -(A+B+C)
(348.9)
224.8
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
669.6
444.8
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
320.8
669.6
