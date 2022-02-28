Huhtamaki India : Financial Result Updates

28th February, 2022 Department of Corporate Services The Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeeboy Towers Exchange Plaza, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex Security Code No - 509820 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Security Code - HUHTAMAKI

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31st December, 2021 - SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 28th February, 2022 inter-alia:

considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Financial year ended 31 st December, 2021 copy of the same along with Report of Auditors thereon and statement of impact of Audit Qualifications (for Audit Report with modified opinion) is annexed herewith.

recommended payment of dividend @ Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) per Equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (50%), for the financial year ended 31st December, 2021 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 72nd Annual General Meeting.

approved the proposal to convene and hold the 72nd AGM ('AGM') of the Shareholders of the Company on Thursday, 12th May, 2022 at Mumbai through video conferencing / other audio visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Friday, 22 nd April, 2022 to Thursday, 5 th May, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31 st December, 2021.