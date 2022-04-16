Huhtamaki India : Spurt in Volume

16th April 2022

The Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051

Trading Symbol: HUHTAMAKI

NSE Ref : NSE/CM/Surveillance/11860 dated 13th April 2022

Sub.: Clarification about Increase in Volume.

Dear Sir(s)/Madam,

This is with reference to your aforesaid letter seeking clarification in respect of increase in the trading volumes of the securities of the Company.

We hereby confirm that there is no material information or event which requires any disclosures or announcement in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations).

We are not in a position on comment on the rationale for the increase in volume of the Company's scrip. You may please note that the Company has been regularly disseminating relevant information and details from time to time and whenever required to disclose, in compliance with LODR Regulations and as a matter of Company policy do not comment on external market factors or speculation.

We hope to have clarified your query.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Huhtamaki India Limited

D V Iyer

Company Secretary & Legal Counsel