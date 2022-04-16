Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Huhtamaki India Limited
  News
  Summary
    509820   INE275B01026

HUHTAMAKI INDIA LIMITED

(509820)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
182.60 INR   +8.43%
12:24aHUHTAMAKI INDIA : Spurt in Volume
PU
04/13Huhtamaki India Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 December, 2021, Payable on June 11, 2022
CI
02/28HUHTAMAKI INDIA : Financial Result Updates
PU
Summary 
Summary

Huhtamaki India : Spurt in Volume

04/16/2022 | 12:24am EDT
16th April 2022

The Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051

Trading Symbol: HUHTAMAKI

NSE Ref : NSE/CM/Surveillance/11860 dated 13th April 2022

Sub.: Clarification about Increase in Volume.

Dear Sir(s)/Madam,

This is with reference to your aforesaid letter seeking clarification in respect of increase in the trading volumes of the securities of the Company.

We hereby confirm that there is no material information or event which requires any disclosures or announcement in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations).

We are not in a position on comment on the rationale for the increase in volume of the Company's scrip. You may please note that the Company has been regularly disseminating relevant information and details from time to time and whenever required to disclose, in compliance with LODR Regulations and as a matter of Company policy do not comment on external market factors or speculation.

We hope to have clarified your query.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Huhtamaki India Limited

D V Iyer

Company Secretary & Legal Counsel

Registered Office:

Tel: +91 (022) 61740400

Huhtamaki India Ltd.

Fax: +91 (022) 6174 0401

(Formerly Huhtamaki PPL Ltd)

CIN: L21011 MH1950FLC145537

12A-06 B-Wing, 13th Floor,

www.flexibles.huhtamaki.in

Parinee Crescenzo, C-38/39,

G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400 051

Maharashtra.

Disclaimer

Huhtamaki India Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 04:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
