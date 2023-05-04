Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Huhtamäki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUH1V   FI0009000459

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

(HUH1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:18:51 2023-05-04 am EDT
32.27 EUR   -1.18%
02:03aChange in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team
GL
02:00aChange in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team
AQ
04/28HUHTAMÄKI OYJ : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Change in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team

05/04/2023 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4.5.2023 AT 9.00 EEST

Change in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team​

Eric Le Lay, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, and member of Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team, has decided to pursue a career opportunity outside of Huhtamaki. His last day with Huhtamaki will be October 24, 2023, at the latest.

Fredrik Davidsson, EVP, Digital and Process Performance, has been appointed President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, effective immediately. Fredrik will continue to report to the President and CEO Charles Héaulmé.

Eric and Fredrik will together ensure a smooth transition. The successor for Fredrik’s current role will be announced in due course.

The members of the Global Executive Team are: ​

Charles Héaulmé (Chair), President and CEO;
Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;
Fredrik Davidsson, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and interim EVP, Digital and Process Performance;
Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging;
Ann O’Hara, President, North America;
Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;
Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel; and
Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety.

For further information, please contact:
Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7801

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.  Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.  

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative. 

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com


All news about HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
02:03aChange in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team
GL
02:00aChange in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team
AQ
04/28HUHTAMÄKI OYJ : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/27Resolutions of Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/27Huhtamäki Oyj Approves Executive Appointments
CI
04/27Huhtamäki Oyj Approves Dividend for the Financial Period Ended on December 31, 2022, Pa..
CI
04/27Huhtamaki to launch sustainable flexible packaging innovation. The game-changing techn..
GL
04/27Transcript : Huhtamäki Oyj, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27Huhtamäki Oyj's Interim Report Janua : Stable development in a challenging market
GL
04/27Huhtamäki Oyj's Interim Report Janua : Stable development in a challenging market
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 370 M 4 832 M 4 832 M
Net income 2023 245 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2023 1 443 M 1 595 M 1 595 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 3,15%
Capitalization 3 413 M 3 774 M 3 774 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 18 468
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Huhtamäki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 32,65 €
Average target price 39,14 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Héaulmé President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Christer Joachim Geust Chief Financial Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
William Robert Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sandra Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ2.03%3 774
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA4.49%12 327
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-6.73%11 536
SIG GROUP AG17.72%10 167
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-4.57%9 471
WESTROCK COMPANY-16.61%7 673
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer