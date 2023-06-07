Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Huhtamäki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUH1V   FI0009000459

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

(HUH1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:39:26 2023-06-07 am EDT
30.90 EUR   -0.79%
03:31aComposition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board
GL
05/22Finland's Huhtamaki Secures EUR125 Million Sustainability-linked Term Loan
MT
05/22Huhtamaki signed a EUR 125 million sustainability-linked term loan facility
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

06/07/2023 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 7.6.2023 AT 10.30 EEST

Composition of Huhtamaki’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The following composition of Huhtamäki Oyj’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board has been confirmed:

  • Susanna Pettersson (Chair), appointed by The Finnish Cultural Foundation
  • Markus Aho, appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Mikko Mursula, appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Jukka Ala-Mello, appointed by Holding Manutas Oy and Security Trading Oy
  • Pekka Ala-Pietilä (Expert member), Chair of the Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj

Each of the four largest shareholders of the Company has a right to appoint one member to the Nomination Board. In addition, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company shall serve as an expert member on the Nomination Board. If a shareholder has distributed its holdings and is obliged under the Finnish Securities Markets Act to take these holdings into account when disclosing changes in share of ownership, such holdings will be taken into account when calculating the share of votes that determines the nomination right.

The shareholders entitled to appoint a member are determined annually on the basis of the shareholders’ register of the Company on May 31. 

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting, and if necessary, to an Extraordinary General Meeting, for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications


About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.  Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.  

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative. 

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com



All news about HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
03:31aComposition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board
GL
05/22Finland's Huhtamaki Secures EUR125 Million Sustainability-linked Term Loan
MT
05/22Huhtamaki signed a EUR 125 million sustainability-linked term loan facility
GL
05/22Huhtamäki Oyj Signs EUR 125 Million Sustainability-Linked Term Loan Facility
CI
05/19Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/11Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Kamerling)
GL
05/11Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Pauni)
GL
05/11Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Pauni)
AQ
05/04Change in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team
GL
05/04Change in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 386 M 4 688 M 4 688 M
Net income 2023 243 M 260 M 260 M
Net Debt 2023 1 449 M 1 549 M 1 549 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 3,39%
Capitalization 3 255 M 3 479 M 3 479 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 18 468
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Huhtamäki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 31,14 €
Average target price 39,14 €
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Héaulmé President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Christer Joachim Geust Chief Financial Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
William Robert Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Kerttu Maria Tuomas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ-2.69%3 479
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA1.30%11 328
SIG GROUP AG24.55%10 528
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-10.97%10 509
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC0.93%9 557
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY14.38%7 817
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer