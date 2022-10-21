Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Huhtamäki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUH1V   FI0009000459

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

(HUH1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-10-20 am EDT
33.70 EUR   +0.21%
02:16aFinland's Huhtamaki books bigger than expected gain from Russia divestment
RE
01:31aHuhtamäki Oyj's Interim Report January 1–september 30, 2022 : Continued strong performance
GL
10/11Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finland's Huhtamaki books bigger than expected gain from Russia divestment

10/21/2022 | 02:16am EDT
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finnish maker of packaging for food and beverages Huhtamaki said on Friday it had booked a bigger than expected gain of 37.5 million euros ($36.7 million) in its third quarter from the divestment of its Russian operations.

In September, the group expected to book a gain of approximately 15 million euros after it sold its operations in Russia to Espetina Ltd, a holding company owned by Alexander Govor and Iury Kushnerov, for 151 million euros.

The Finnish group posted adjusted operating earnings of 101.5 million euros for July-September, against analysts' average estimate of 94.9 million euros in a poll by Vara research.

($1 = 1.0233 euros) (Reporting by Jagoda Darlak Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ 0.21% 33.7 Delayed Quote.-13.53%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 61.65 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 430 M 4 355 M 4 355 M
Net income 2022 260 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2022 1 525 M 1 499 M 1 499 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 3 517 M 3 458 M 3 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 19 973
Free-Float 92,1%
