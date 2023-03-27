Advanced search
    HUH1V   FI0009000459

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

(HUH1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  12:23:19 2023-03-24 pm EDT
32.80 EUR   +0.49%
Huhtamaki Capital Markets Day 2023: Updated 2030 profitable growth strategy

03/27/2023 | 02:01am EDT
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 27.3.2023 AT 9:00 EEST

Huhtamaki Capital Markets Day 2023: Updated 2030 profitable growth strategy

Huhtamaki is holding its Capital Markets Day in Espoo, Finland on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, starting at 13:00 EEST. At the event, the company will be presenting its updated 2030 strategy and long-term financial ambitions.

Updated strategy

Huhtamaki is a global market and technology innovation leader in packaging for food and everyday necessities. The global packaging industry is undergoing a paradigm shift, thanks to changing consumer expectations including a greater focus on sustainable alternatives and technology. This creates profitable growth opportunities for Huhtamaki. To capitalize on this momentum, the company’s updated 2030 strategy focuses on four areas: scaling up its profitable core businesses, developing its blueloop™ sustainable innovation in partnership with customers, driving world-class operational performance across its global footprint and investing in strategic capabilities to drive its transformation journey.

“We started our 2030 transformation journey in 2020. Despite continued disruption since then, we have made strong progress on our financial and sustainability ambitions. We are updating our strategy to accelerate our transformation, leveraging the significant opportunities we see by investing in our three key technologies, Fiber, Paperboard and Flexibles. The future of packaging is in sustainable innovation and our technology leadership positions us to win” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

Updated long-term financial ambitions

As part of the updated strategy, Huhtamaki has also outlined its long-term (5 years) financial ambitions:

  • Comparable growth: 5-6%
  • Adjusted EBIT margin: 10-12%
  • Adjusted return on investment (ROI): 13-15%
  • Net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio: 2-3
  • Dividend payout ratio: 40-50%

Live webcast

The Capital Markets Day can be followed online at: https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/2023-cmd. The presentations will be published on the company website at www.huhtamaki.com/investors. A video recording of the presentations will be available on the website after the event.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Group Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


Financials
Sales 2023 4 465 M 4 804 M 4 804 M
Net income 2023 260 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2023 1 420 M 1 527 M 1 527 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 3 423 M 3 682 M 3 682 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 18 927
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Huhtamäki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,80 €
Average target price 40,50 €
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Héaulmé President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Christer Joachim Geust Chief Financial Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
William Robert Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sandra Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ2.50%3 682
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-0.43%12 071
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA4.10%11 881
SIG GROUP AG13.17%9 521
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-6.89%8 899
MONDI PLC-8.55%7 643
