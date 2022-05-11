Log in
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/11 04:14:30 am EDT
33.66 EUR   +0.46%
03:41aHuhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
GL
05/05Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
05/02Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
GL
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

05/11/2022 | 03:41am EDT
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 11.5.2022 AT 10:40

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mercedes Alonso
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj
LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14716/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000459
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 750 Unit price: 33 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 750 Volume weighted average price: 33 EUR


HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications


About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 38 countries and 114 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 19,800 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


