    HUH1V   FI0009000459

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

(HUH1V)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:53:05 2023-06-08 am EDT
31.06 EUR   +0.36%
03:21aHuhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Kamerling)
GL
03:20aHuhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Kamerling)
AQ
06/07Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board
GL
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Kamerling)

06/08/2023 | 03:21am EDT
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8.6.2023 AT 10:20 EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Thomasine  Kamerling

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33083/9/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 335 Unit price: 31.06 EUR

(2): Volume: 332 Unit price: 31.06 EUR

(3): Volume: 94 Unit price: 31.06 EUR

(4): Volume: 43 Unit price: 31.06 EUR

(5): Volume: 185 Unit price: 31.06 EUR

(6): Volume: 163 Unit price: 31.06 EUR

(7): Volume: 165 Unit price: 31.055 EUR

(8): Volume: 160 Unit price: 31.055 EUR

(9): Volume: 146 Unit price: 31.06 EUR

(10): Volume: 140 Unit price: 31.055 EUR

(11): Volume: 139 Unit price: 31.055 EUR

(12): Volume: 40 Unit price: 31.055 EUR


Aggregated transactions (12):

Volume: 1942 Volume weighted average price: 31.05834 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Faisa Kahiye, Manager, Investor Relations, tel. +358 44 978 8408


HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Group Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.  Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity. 

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


Financials
Sales 2023 4 386 M 4 696 M 4 696 M
Net income 2023 243 M 260 M 260 M
Net Debt 2023 1 449 M 1 552 M 1 552 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 3 235 M 3 464 M 3 464 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 18 468
Free-Float 92,2%
Technical analysis trends HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 30,95 €
Average target price 39,14 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Héaulmé President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Christer Joachim Geust Chief Financial Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
William Robert Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Kerttu Maria Tuomas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ-3.28%3 464
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA3.86%11 543
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-7.22%10 700
SIG GROUP AG24.75%10 591
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC0.93%9 596
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY16.13%7 937
