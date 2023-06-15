Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Lindwall)

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 15.6.2023 AT 10:45 EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pauline Lindwall

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33469/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 77 Unit price: 31.28 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 31.28 EUR

(3): Volume: 30 Unit price: 31.27 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 207 Volume weighted average price: 31.27855 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058





HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Group Communications





