    HUH1V   FI0009000459

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

(HUH1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:47 2023-05-11 am EDT
33.86 EUR   +1.10%
01:01pHuhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Kamerling)
GL
01:01pHuhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Pauni)
GL
01:00pHuhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Pauni)
AQ
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Pauni)

05/11/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 11.5.2023 AT 20:00 EEST

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sami Pauni

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31453/24/14

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 894 Unit price: 33.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 2651 Unit price: 33.35 EUR

(3): Volume: 33 Unit price: 33.31 EUR

(4): Volume: 51 Unit price: 33.31 EUR

(5): Volume: 63 Unit price: 33.31 EUR

(6): Volume: 125 Unit price: 33.31 EUR

(7): Volume: 121 Unit price: 33.31 EUR

(8): Volume: 187 Unit price: 33.31 EUR

(9): Volume: 77 Unit price: 33.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 4202 Volume weighted average price: 33.34466 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058


HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Group Communications


About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


