As the world becomes more environmentally conscious, the packaging industry is undergoing a seismic shift towards sustainability. The urgency of the situation has been emphasized both by international key events such as the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) and legislative developments, such as the European Union's Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive (PPWD)[1], spurring a global movement to reduce plastic pollution and minimize environmental impact. Simultaneously, consumer expectations are evolving[2], and the packaging industry is forging ahead into 2024 with a call for sustainable packaging solutions.

In this evolving landscape, several trends are emerging that are expected to shape the packaging industry in 2024. Here's a recap of the most significant trends in 2024.

Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Sustainability is a key trend that will continue to dominate the packaging industry in 2024, fueled by legislation such as the PPWD[1]. The PPWD aims to improve the circularity of packaging in the EU and increase the use of recycled materials in packaging. This directive sets ambitious targets for member states to collect and recycle packaging waste, driving the demand for sustainable packaging materials. Huhtamaki is a frontrunner in sustainable packaging solutions with a proactive approach to sustainability that includes the development and commercialization of recyclable and compostable packaging made from renewable resources. In addition, we have engaged in collaborations aimed at advancing circular economy practices, aligning with the industry's trend towards minimizing environmental impact across the packaging lifecycle. At Huhtamaki, we strive to continuously innovate with materials, always seeking ways to minimize usage while opting for the most sustainable alternatives available.

Personalization and Functional Design

In the coming years, packaging strategies will be driven by personalization and functional design. Huhtamaki, a leading packaging solutions provider, is committed to meeting the demands of consumers by offering customization options. By incorporating state-of-the-art technologies, Huhtamaki is not only focused on using sustainable materials but also creating packaging designs that prioritize consumer preferences for user-friendly, minimalist, and practical solutions.

Focus on Convenience

Convenience will remain a key driver in packaging strategies for 2024. Consumers are increasingly busy and on the go, and companies are responding by offering packaging solutions that are easy to use and transport. This includes single-serve packaging, resealable packaging, and packaging that is easy to open and close. Huhtamaki's packaging solutions are designed with convenience in mind. We offer a range of single-serve packaging, resealable packaging, and packaging that is easy to open and close. Huhtamaki's focus on convenience aligns with the industry trend towards offering packaging solutions that are easy to use and transport.

In conclusion, the packaging industry is set to undergo significant changes in 2024, driven by consumer demand for sustainable, functional, and convenient packaging solutions and legislation such as the PPWD. Companies that can embrace these trends and adapt to changing consumer needs will be well-positioned to succeed in the evolving packaging landscape. Huhtamaki's proactive stance towards sustainability, exploration of smart packaging solutions, emphasis on personalized, functional designs, use of biodegradable materials, and focus on convenience position them as a key player in shaping the future of the packaging industry. By embracing the latest trends and technologies, Huhtamaki is well-positioned to meet the needs of consumers and businesses alike, while also minimizing environmental impact and contributing to a more sustainable future.

[1] https://environment.ec.europa.eu/topics/waste-and-recycling/packaging-waste_en

[2] Deloitte, #GetOutInFront, Global Research Report December 2020.; Trivium Packaging, 2022 Global Buying Green Report.