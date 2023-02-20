Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Huhtamäki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUH1V   FI0009000459

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

(HUH1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:36 2023-02-17 am EST
32.97 EUR   -0.06%
02:15aHuhtamaki acquires full ownership of its foodservice distribution joint venture in Australia
AQ
02/09Transcript : Huhtamäki Oyj, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/09Proposals by Huhtamäki Oyj's Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Huhtamaki acquires full ownership of its foodservice distribution joint venture in Australia

02/20/2023 | 02:16am EST
Huhtamaki acquires full ownership of its foodservice distribution joint venture in Australia

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 20.2.2023 AT 9:15 

Huhtamaki has acquired full ownership of Huhtamaki Tailored Packaging Pty Ltd (HTP), the Australian foodservice packaging distribution and wholesale group.

HTP employs more than 130 people and is today one of the largest importers and distributors of foodservice packaging in Australia serving a wide network of customers including metropolitan and regional packaging wholesalers, food wholesalers, club and hospitality suppliers, and national quick service restaurant businesses.

Huhtamaki acquired a majority stake in the business in 2018 and held approximately 76% of the company prior to this transaction. The debt free purchase price for the additional shares is approximately EUR 19 million. The business has been reported as part of the Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania business segment since the beginning of operations in 2018.

For further information, please contact:
Maria Tomminen, Senior Manager, Media Relations & Engagement, tel. +358 44 3252 714
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


Financials
Sales 2022 4 500 M 4 799 M 4 799 M
Net income 2022 282 M 300 M 300 M
Net Debt 2022 1 447 M 1 543 M 1 543 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 3 441 M 3 669 M 3 669 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 18 927
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Duration : Period :
Huhtamäki Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,97 €
Average target price 40,50 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Héaulmé President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Christer Joachim Geust Chief Financial Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
William Robert Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sandra Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ3.03%3 669
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY10.51%13 398
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA10.24%12 955
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC5.01%9 947
SIG GROUP AG9.90%9 146
MONDI PLC6.03%8 696