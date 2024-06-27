HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 27.6.2024 AT 10:30 EEST



Huhtamaki, a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions, will be a proud partner of Plan International’s first-ever Girl Award in Finland which will be awarded on the International Day of the Girl in October 2024.The concept has already been successful in other Nordic countries, where the award has received widespread public attention.

Plan’s Girl Award highlights people and organizations in Finland that promote girls’ and young women’s rights and equality. Nominations opened on April 15 and will close at the end of August. The Girl Award will recognize efforts to combat violence or discrimination against girls, promote diversity in education and the workplace, and amplify the voices of individuals and groups in society. The work can focus solely on Finland or have an international impact.

“We believe empowering women and promoting gender equality is essential. By sponsoring Plan’s Girl Award 2024, we contribute to Plan's mission of creating equal opportunities for girls in Finland as well as globally. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in the strong representation of women across Huhtamaki. We are dedicated to cultivating an environment where everyone feels valued and respected, and we recognize that our work for gender equality is ongoing,” says Salla Ahonen, EVP Sustainability and Communications at Huhtamaki.

Respect for human rights, non-discrimination, and gender equality are the core values of Plan International, which the award candidates are expected to reflect.

“Equality is not yet achieved in any country in the world, and girls in all their diversity still face human rights violations. With the Plan’s Girl Award, we want to accelerate Finland’s progress towards equality and highlight that the challenges faced by girls are global – they just manifest differently in different societies. Huhtamaki’s sponsorship of the Girls’ Award allows Plan to bring important equality issues to the forefront,” says Ossi Heinänen, Secretary General of Plan International Finland.

Announcing the recognition of equality advocates

The winner of Plan’s Girl Award is chosen by a jury whose members promote human rights and gender equality in various fields of society. In 2024, the jury is chaired by Member of Parliament Fatim Diarra (Green), who is also a member of Plan's board.

The jury includes Fadumo Ali, CEO of Hoiwa; Päivi Anttikoski, Media Director of SOK; Entrepreneur Sointu Borg; Member of Parliament Pihla Keto-Huovinen (National Coalition Party); Social Media influencer Joonas Pesonen; Professor Helena Ranta; Activist Katariina Räikkönen; Journalist-author Rauli Virtanen, and Merja Ylä-Anttila, CEO of Yle.

Plan International will shortlist the top five finalists, from which the jury will select the winner. The recipient will be announced during the ceremony on October 10.

Read more about the Plan’s Girl Award and make your nomination (in Finnish).

For further information, please contact:

Maria Tomminen, Senior Manager, Media Relations, tel. +358 (10) 686 7000

