  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Huhtamäki Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUH1V   FI0009000459

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

(HUH1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:48 2023-03-27 am EDT
33.25 EUR   +1.37%
01:46aTransfer of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares
GL
01:45aTransfer of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares
AQ
03/27Huhtamaki Capital Markets Day 2023 : Updated 2030 profitable growth strategy
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transfer of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares

03/28/2023 | 01:46am EDT
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28.3.2023 AT 8:45 EEST

Transfer of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares

A total of 173,505 of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares have been transferred without consideration to the Company's key personnel participating in the Performance Share Plan 2020–2022 and Restricted Share Plan 2021–2023.

The directed issue is based on the authorization given by the Company's Annual General Meeting of 2022 and the subsequent decision by the Company's Board of Directors.

After the transfer, Huhtamäki Oyj holds a total of 3,222,204 own treasury shares (2.99% of all shares).

 

For further information, please contact:

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

 

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.

 


Financials
Sales 2023 4 465 M 4 814 M 4 814 M
Net income 2023 260 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2023 1 420 M 1 531 M 1 531 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 3,28%
Capitalization 3 470 M 3 741 M 3 741 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 18 927
Free-Float 92,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 33,25 €
Average target price 40,50 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Héaulmé President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Christer Joachim Geust Chief Financial Officer
Pekka Juhani Ala-Pietilä Chairman
William Robert Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sandra Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ3.91%3 741
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-0.38%12 071
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA3.39%11 881
SIG GROUP AG13.17%9 521
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-6.89%8 899
MONDI PLC-8.12%7 643
