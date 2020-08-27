Huishang Bank : APPOINTMENT OF A NEW MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") hereby announces that the Board passed a resolution on August 27, 2020, to appoint Mr. Qian Dongsheng, the non-executive director, as a new member of the Audit Committee of the fourth session of the Board, with his term of office commencing from the same date and expiring on the date of re-election of the fourth session of the Board of the Bank. The Audit Committee of the Bank comprises Ms. Zhou Yana (committee chairman), Mr. Wang Wenjin, Mr. Qian Dongsheng, Mr. Dai Peikun and Ms. Huang Aiming with effect from the date of this announcement.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Wu Xuemin and Zhang Renfu as executive directors; Zhu Yicun, Yan Chen, Wu Tian, Qian Dongsheng, Gao Yang, Wang Wenjin and Zhao Zongren as non-executive directors; Dai Peikun, Zhou Yana, Liu Zhiqiang, Yin Jianfeng and Huang Aiming as independent non-executive directors.