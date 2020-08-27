Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Huishang Bank Corporation Limited    3698   CNE100001QP7

HUISHANG BANK CORPORATION LIMITED

(3698)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huishang Bank : APPOINTMENT OF A NEW MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 09:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3698 and 4608 (Preference shares))

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") hereby announces that the Board passed a resolution on August 27, 2020, to appoint Mr. Qian Dongsheng, the non-executive director, as a new member of the Audit Committee of the fourth session of the Board, with his term of office commencing from the same date and expiring on the date of re-election of the fourth session of the Board of the Bank. The Audit Committee of the Bank comprises Ms. Zhou Yana (committee chairman), Mr. Wang Wenjin, Mr. Qian Dongsheng, Mr. Dai Peikun and Ms. Huang Aiming with effect from the date of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

Wu Xuemin

Chairman

Hefei, Anhui Province, China

August 27, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Wu Xuemin and Zhang Renfu as executive directors; Zhu Yicun, Yan Chen, Wu Tian, Qian Dongsheng, Gao Yang, Wang Wenjin and Zhao Zongren as non-executive directors; Dai Peikun, Zhou Yana, Liu Zhiqiang, Yin Jianfeng and Huang Aiming as independent non-executive directors.

  • Huishang Bank Corporation Limited is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Huishang Bank Corp. Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 13:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HUISHANG BANK CORPORATION LIMITED
09:13aHUISHANG BANK : Appointment of a new member of the audit committee
PU
04:32aHUISHANG BANK : Distribution of dividends on the offshore preference shares
PU
08/20HUISHANG BANK : Non-public issuance of domestic shares under general mandate and..
PU
08/18HUISHANG BANK CORPORATION LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
08/06China central bank to allow Baoshang to file for bankruptcy
RE
06/08China's troubled Baoshang rescue exposes fault lines in bank reform drive
RE
05/23China's central bank extends control of Baoshang Bank by six months
RE
04/30China's central bank approves business operations of newly revamped Baoshang ..
RE
02/23HUISHANG BANK : Poll results of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
02/18HUISHANG BANK : Change of venue of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 33 513 M 4 866 M 4 866 M
Net income 2020 9 699 M 1 408 M 1 408 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,99x
Yield 2020 6,67%
Capitalization 27 537 M 3 999 M 3 998 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 9 499
Free-Float 2,73%
Chart HUISHANG BANK CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Huishang Bank Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUISHANG BANK CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,88 HKD
Last Close Price 2,55 HKD
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ren Fu Zhang President, General Manager & Executive Director
Xue Min Wu Chairman
Jie Hua He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Hao Chief Information Officer
Yang Gao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUISHANG BANK CORPORATION LIMITED-10.84%3 999
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.70%160 535
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-22.45%55 661
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.16%53 462
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.98%46 506
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-16.17%44 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group