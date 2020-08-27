Huishang Bank : DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS ON THE OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People' s Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3698 and 4608 (Preference Shares))

DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS ON

THE OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES

Reference is made to (1) the announcements of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") dated November 3, 2016 and November 10, 2016 in relation to the issuance of US$888,000,000 offshore preference shares (the "Preference Shares") by the Bank on November 10, 2016; and

the circular of the Bank dated April 12, 2016 and the announcement of the Bank dated June 20, 2016 in relation to the approvals of the proposed non-public issuance of the Preference Shares by the ordinary shareholders of the Bank at the 2015 annual general meeting, the 2016 first class meeting for domestic shareholders and the 2016 first class meeting for H shareholders, and the authorization given to the board of directors of the Bank (the " Board ") to deal with matters relating to the issuance and matters in connection with the Preference Shares while the Preference Shares remain outstanding, including, among others, determining and dealing with matters in relation to dividend payment to the holders of the Preference Shares in accordance with the issuance terms of the Preference Shares.

DISTRIBUTION PLAN OF DIVIDENDS ON THE PREFERENCE SHARES

The Board considered and approved, at the Board meeting held on August 27, 2020, to pay dividends to the holders of the Preference Shares in accordance with the issuance terms of the Preference Shares. Details of the distribution plan are as follows: