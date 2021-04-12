Huishang Bank : ELECTION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF SPECIAL COMMITTEES UNDER THE BOARD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huishang Bank Corporation Limited*

徽 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3698 and 4608 (Preference shares))

ELECTION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

AND CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF SPECIAL

COMMITTEES UNDER THE BOARD

Reference is made to the announcement dated April 6, 2021 of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") in relation to the resignation of the chairman of the board of directors of the Bank and the changes in the composition of special committees under the board of directors (the "Board") of the Bank. The Board held a meeting on April 12, 2021 and considered and approved, among other things, the resolutions regarding the election of the chairman of the Board of the Bank and the changes in the composition of special committees under the Board.

ELECTION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

After consideration and approval by the Board, Mr. Yan Chen ("Mr. Yan") was elected as the chairman of the Board of the Bank for the same term as the fourth session of the Board, and Mr. Yan was also re-designated as an executive director from a non-executive director of the Bank. Mr. Yan's biographical details are set out as follows:

Mr. Yan Chen, joining the Bank in December 2019, is currently an executive director of the Bank acting as the chairman of the Board. He was a section-chief grade clerk of the planning division of the comprehensive planning bureau, the deputy director of the general division of the propaganda department of the party committee and the deputy director of the rating methods and standards division of the credit administration bureau of the China Development Bank, the deputy director of the SME Development Bureau of Anhui Province, the deputy director of the Anhui Provincial Economic Commission, the deputy director of the Anhui Economic and Information Technology Commission, a member of the Standing Committee of the Chizhou Municipal Committee, the deputy mayor of Chizhou City, a member of the Standing Committee of the Xuancheng Municipal Committee, a minister of the Organization Department of Xuancheng City and the deputy secretary of the Xuancheng Municipal Committee, the chairman of Anhui Credit Guaranty Group Co., Ltd. and the chairman of Anhui Financing Re-guarantee Co., Ltd., a director of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and a non-executive director of the Bank. He holds a doctorate in economics from Renmin University of China and is an economist.

The qualification of Mr. Yan as the chairman of the Board is still subject to the approval of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Anhui Office ("CBIRC Anhui Office"), and the Bank will make further announcement in due course. Prior to the approval of CBIRC Anhui Office in respect of Mr. Yan's qualification as the chairman of the Board, Mr. Yan keeps on acting as the chairman of the Board.