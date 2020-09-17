Huisheng International : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 0 09/17/2020 | 05:40am EDT Send by mail :

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND 1 GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR 2018 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 惠 生 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1340) Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 This ESG Report has been translated into Chinese.If there is any inconsistency or ambiguity between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND 1 GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED TABLE OF CONTENTS 1 COMPANY PROFILE................................................................................................. 2 2 ABOUT THIS REPORT.............................................................................................. 2 2.1 Introduction...................................................................................................... 2 2.2 Reporting Boundary .......................................................................................... 2 2.3 Reporting Guideline .......................................................................................... 2 3 2.4 Reporting Period and Cycle ............................................................................... 2 STATEMENT TO THE STAKEHOLDERS .................................................................... 3 4 MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT ................................................................................... 4 5 PROVIDING PREMIUM PRODUCTS TO CUSTOMERS ................................................ 4 5.1 Procurement System ......................................................................................... 4 6 5.2 Quality Assurance ............................................................................................. 5 A HUMANCENTRIC APPROACH TO OPERATION...................................................... 8 6.1 Responding to Employee Needs ......................................................................... 8 6.2 Positive Workplace ........................................................................................... 8 6.3 Employees Training and Development............................................................... 9 7 6.4 Integrity and Anti-Corruption............................................................................ 9 PROTECTING OUR ENVIRONMENT ....................................................................... 10 7.1 Minimizing Emission....................................................................................... 10 8 7.2 Smart Use of Resource..................................................................................... 12 COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTION .............................................................................. 13 9 8.1 Joint Breeding Program................................................................................... 13 LOOKING FORWARD ............................................................................................. 13 10 THE STOCK EXCHANGE'S ESG REPORTING GUIDE INDEX...................................... 14 GOVERNANCE ENVIRONMENTAL, REPORT SOCIAL FOR AND 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED COMPANY PROFILE

Huisheng International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together with the Company, the "Group" or "Huisheng") is one of the largest pork suppliers in China. The headquarter offices are located at Hong Kong. The Group is principally engaged in (i) hog breeding farms, slaughtering, production and sale of pork products; and (ii) selling and distributing of pipe system products, and conducting in the provision of technical advisory services on the design, application, implementation and installation of pipe system products. The Group's primary product line features fresh, chilled and frozen pork and secondary pork products such as processed pork products including cured pork and sausages. The Group has established its own brand "Waibobo" which is a renowned registered trademark brand in mainland China. The Company has been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("the Stock Exchange") since 28 February 2014 (Stock Code: 1340).

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Introduction This is the Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") report ("Report") being published by Huisheng International Holdings Limited for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. This Report aims to disclose relevant ESG information, including information on the policies and compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the Group, as well as environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs"), to the stakeholders of the Group. Reporting Boundary The boundary of the report covers the Group's all production facilities, including two headquarter offices in Hong Kong (One is office and another is for rental income), one production plant and five hog breeding farms in Hunan Province. Reporting Guideline This Report was prepared in accordance with Appendix 27 "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" ("Appendix 27") of the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange. In preparation of this Report, the Group strictly adhered to the reporting principles in the Appendix 27 to reveal all the material aspects of the business in a quantitative, balanced and consistent manner. Reporting Period and Cycle The reporting period of this Report is from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, which is the same as the annual report of the Company. This Report is to be published annually.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND 3 GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED STATEMENT TO THE STAKEHOLDERS Dear Valuable Stakeholders, It is our great pleasure to present our Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) report for 2019. The Report disclosed some highlights of our sustainability performance over the past year. We are a sustainable pork production company aligning with our mission and vision "Quality Pork for the People's Well-being". In this Report, we set out not only our efforts in improving our product quality, but also showing care about the environment, our staff and our communities. We are committed to bringing sustainability development into our daily business operations. We believe that operating in a sustainable way can provide mutual benefit for both Huisheng and our stakeholders. The outbreak of African Swine Fever ("ASF") have a profound impact on our slaughtering and breeding business of live hogs which would be affected to our core business as well as the entire livestock industry in the PRC will still be suffering of those unpredictable impact. It resulted to our pork business that no revenue was recorded during the year ended 31 December 2019. In order to protect the interest of our stakeholders, we will persistently perform a higher standard of testing in the external procured hogs to ensure our pork products are in good standard. For self-breeding hogs, we will also arrange a more frequent monitoring over the health condition of hogs, and may separate different groups of hogs in order to avoid cross-infection. The Group will use any means and any costs to ensure our pork products will not deliver any diseases to our customers. Promoting sustainable and quality food to our customers, the visions of Huisheng are: Promoting people-oriented working environment - boosting staff's morale and sense of belonging

people-oriented working environment - boosting staff's morale and sense of belonging Protecting our environment - Minimizing the emissions of pollutants and using resources effectively

Optimize business performance - Providing quality foods to our customers

Caring our communities - engaging and contributing to social development of the communities We wish to share our sustainable management and operation approaches throughout this Report. On behalf of the Group, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our staff, stakeholders and customers for their support over the past financial year. We will never stop exploring more opportunities to enhance our performance in the future. By order of the Board Huisheng International Holdings Limited Chan Chi Ching Executive Director GOVERNANCE ENVIRONMENTAL, REPORT SOCIAL FOR AND 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT

Engaging with the stakeholders is crucial in determining the sustainability approach. The most critical environment and social issues across the Group's business operation and development are assessed during the engagements. Diverse ways such as meetings, emails, surveys, staff communications and discussions are regularly employed to conduct the materiality assessments, to identify new issues and areas of improvement. Quality and health of pork products, smart use of resources, environmental protection and social responsibility were considered as key materials to the Group over the reporting period. To meet its stakeholders' expectations, the Group is endeavour to minimize the environmental and social impacts during the operations. The main objective is to cement the Group's place in the pork industry as a leading and sustainable company.

PROVIDING PREMIUM PRODUCTS TO CUSTOMERS

5.1 Procurement System

5.1 Procurement System To consistently produce high-quality products, the first step is the procurement of premium quality materials. Concerning the growing demand for pork products, the Group necessarily needs to purchase hogs from suppliers. Stringent supplier assessment criteria are established for supplier selection. The suppliers are required to comply with all laws and regulations related to legitimacy of operation, environmental and social aspects. Once illegal behaviour is found, the cooperation between the Group and the supplier is terminated at once for penalty. In year 2019, due to the suspension of pork business, no hog suppliers were engaged. In year 2018, the Group engaged over 30 hog suppliers which were all from Hunan. For achieving quality assurance from the source, internal quarantine, clenbuterol examination and regular farm inspections are necessary for all suppliers. Only hogs with qualified tags, marks and immunisation certification can be chosen. With the undesirable condition of ASF in the PRC and overall negative sentiment over pork products caused severe damages to the business of the Group. To ensure our pork products are in good standard, the Group will persistently perform a higher standard of testing in the external procured hogs.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND 5 GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.2 Quality Assurance 5.2.1 The Group's motto is "Quality Pork for the People's Well-being" and is committed to providing high-quality products. For upholding the commitment, the Group has developed an internal quality and food safety management policy in accordance with the international standards ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management and ISO 22000:2005 Food Safety Management systems. For being certified, different aspects of criteria shall be fulfilled, including but not limited to Control of Documents, Management Commitment, Quality Policy, Quality Management System Planning, Internal and External Communication, Management Review System, Resource Management and Traceability System. ISO 9001:2008 Certificate ISO 22000:2005 Certificate GOVERNANCE ENVIRONMENTAL, REPORT SOCIAL FOR AND 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.2.2 In 2018, a subsidiary of the Group ("Hunan Huisheng") has been certified by Enterprise Quality Credit Grade Evaluation Committee of Hunan Province as an "Hunan enterprise with AAA Quality Credit Grade". Certificate of "Hunan enterprise with AAA Quality Credit Grade" 5.2.3 In 2018, Hunan Huisheng has received the following awards; "Integrity Management Model Enterprise " by Hunan Meat Association; "China Food Creditability Brand " by China Food Newspaper, China Food Brand Research Institute and China Food Credibility Brand Selection Office; and a 2018 "Influential Brand " of China Meat Industry Advanced Enterprise by China Meat Association. "Integrity Management Model Enterprise " "China Food Creditability Brand " Award "Influential Brand " Award The Group has formulated a series of hygienic measures to ensure food safety from breeding, slaughtering, to processing. The Group's hygienic measures include avoidance of cross contamination, cleaning and sterilisations plan, pest's control, and employee personal hygiene requirement with scientific tests supporting. The widespread of ASF had seriously dampened the pork raising and sales industry in the PRC. To protect the interests of our stakeholders, the Group will arrange a more frequent monitoring over the health condition of hogs, and may separate different groups of hogs in order to avoid cross-infection. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND 7 GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Starting from breeding, clean water supplied to hogs, piglets and sewers in all breeding farms are completely separated to avoid contamination. Regular water tests regarding the content of coliform and bacteria are conducted to ensure the water supplied to hogs is in compliance with standards. The health condition of hogs are closely monitored to avoid outbreak of diseases. The Group has developed a comprehensive mitigation measures and reporting mechanism to central authority when disease outbreak is detected. As long as the disease symptoms of a hog has been observed, the hog is quarantined for observation. During quarantine, the hog is kept in an isolated area with sufficient water for at least 12-24 hours. The health condition of the hog is monitored by the official animal quarantine officer. The hog can only be relocated to waiting lairage when the officer issues an approval. When it comes to meat processing, microbiological tests are carried out with regard to the surfaces of all production facilities such as equipment, tools and containers frequently to create a hygienic environment. Besides, tools and equipment for handling raw meat and cooked meat shall be separated. All the production facilities are cleaned and sterilised before and after production. Once the product is ready for sale, tests for the content of microorganisms and chemicals shall be carried out to safeguard the food safety. The final product that meets the quality and food safety standards is considered as qualified and labelled with a compliance certification, prior to the distribution to the market. The Group pays great attention to the product responsibility and concerns about the traceability of the product after entering the market. For the sake of that, the Group has developed a traceability system with eye-catching logo for each product. The logo identifies types of products, date of production, lot number and certifications. In case of any defection, the Group can immediately recall the products of the same batch. The Group has developed its own policy and Code of Conduct for the protection of intellectual property rights, suppliers and business partners' information. In the reporting year, the Group has complied with all relevant laws and regulations concerning product responsibility, including health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters. No defective product and complaint was found during the reporting year. For further monitoring of the food safety and quality, a food safety team is dedicated to oversee overall conditions and coordination for production lines. The team members are capable and knowledgeable of the requirements when handling safety issues. Members are responsible for on-site inspections, meetings, internal audits, reviews and mitigations developments. Moreover, they initiate interactive communication and knowledge transfer among employees through regular meetings, project learning, trainings and internal publications to enhance the awareness of safety. GOVERNANCE ENVIRONMENTAL, REPORT SOCIAL FOR AND 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED A HUMANCENTRIC APPROACH TO OPERATION

Responding to Employee Needs The Group complies with all employment-related standard laws and regulations, maintains a good relationship with employees, and actively encourages staffs' feedback. Building diversity and treating all employees with respect and equal opportunity are the essential practices within the Group. Staffs are evaluated with reference to their qualifications and experiences. Moreover, the Group embraces talents irrespective of their disability, gender, and age. Those who have demonstrated outstanding performance are often recognised and selected for promotion. The Group has established an Employee Reward System to reward outstanding employees by honour bonus, allowances and promotion. Employment of illegal labour including child and forced labour are prohibited in the Group. The Group has adopted an age confirmation system and enforced by Human Resources (HR) Department to prevent any form of employment of child labour in the Group. Furthermore, regular inspection is conducted by the HR Department. Once illegal labour is discovered, the staffs from HR Department are responsible to take corresponding actions to reconcile the illegal labour practices immediately. Positive Workplace The Group highly values employees' health and safety. Accordingly, the Group has set up occupational health and safety system in accordance with existing laws and regulations. Safety officers are dedicated to oversee the overall cooperation of occupational health and safety through delivering safety messages, conducting inspections and providing emergency safety measures. Adequate personal protective equipment, including anti-skid boots, helmets, steel mesh gloves and protective clothing are provided in high-risk workshops, especially slaughterhouse. If abnormal or emergency situations are observed, the operation staff shall report to safety officers immediately for immediate actions. Furthermore, regular trainings related to occupational safety are delivered to the operation staff to enhance their awareness in order to minimize injuries and causalities.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND 9 GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Employees Training and Development The Group attaches great importance to the professional development of its staff by providing a wide range of trainings and continuous professional development programmes at all levels. External training programmes are available for all employees to enhance their job-related skills and knowledge. Over the reporting year, training programmes covered both technical and managerial aspects including food safety, business management, quality management and occupational safety. The key objective is to enrich the staff's skill and enhance the Group's competitiveness for supporting sustainable development. Integrity and Anti-Corruption The Group emphasises corporate integrity. All suppliers, business partners and employees are required to follow the Group's anti-corruption policy. Besides, the Group also provided discreet whistle-blowing mechanisms including, but not limited to email, letter, calls or social media to report any suspected case of corruption. Reported cases are further investigated to determine their validity, and once confirmed, the Group would undertake the necessary disciplinary and legal actions. Over the reporting period, no non-compliance case was noticed. 10 GOVERNANCEENVIRONMENTAL,REPORTSOCIALFORAND2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED PROTECTING OUR ENVIRONMENT In line with its sustainable development vision, the Group sets oversight for environmental compliance and performance in diverse aspects, such as resource efficiency, air emissions, waste, wastewater, recycling, reuse and discharge. This enables the Group to: Establish clear roles and responsibilities for managing environmental compliance;

Provide all employees with adequate environmental training, awareness and know-how;

know-how; Drive continual improvement with an emphasis on pollution prevention, resource conservation, and operational efficiency. 7.1 Minimizing Emission Air Emission Emissions from the Group's business activities in terms of greenhouse gas and other heavy air pollutants are carefully overseen and minimized. To minimize the air emission from the boilers, environmental friendly fuel, hydrocarbon oil, is used. The Group also makes use of the biogas generated from organic materials to drive the boilers during the operations. In addition to the stringent measures, the boilers, operated with the hydrocarbon oil, are equipped with filtering system and removal devices to minimize the environmental impact, in compliance with the standard of existing law and regulation. Another key point of the emission control system is the regular facility management review. This regular review allows facility management teams to evaluate the performance of the emission reduction measures and identify areas of improvement. The Group believes that the implementation of such review system is fundamental to the success of emission reduction. Overview of Huisheng's Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) 2018 2019 Scope 1 Direct Emission (tonnes of CO2 equivalent) (tCO2e)1 331.69 0 Scope 2 Indirect Emission (tCO2e)2 1,602.48 8.07 Total GHG Emission (tCO2e) 3 1,934.17 8.07 * The emission of NOx and Particulate Matter (PM) are not significant during the operations. 1 The reported figure in 2018 represents fuel generated from boiler of one production plant. 2 The reported figure represents electricity used by one production plant, two breeding farms and two offices (one started from September 2017). 3 Due to the suspension of pork business in 2019, the reported figures in 2019 represents indirect emission of purchased electricity used in Hong Kong only. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND 11 GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Wastewater Treatment 7.1.4 The Group strives to minimize wastewater discharge and maintain good practice of wastewater treatment in business operations whenever possible. Adequate wastewater treatment facilities are provided on-site to treat wastewater to meet discharge standards. Regular monitoring system of the effluent quality is set up in compliance with local regulations. The Group ensures that effluents are discharged in full compliance with existing law and regulations. Waste Management Hazardous Waste 7.1.5 Hazardous waste produced consists of dead hogs, sludge generated from sewage plant and pig manure. The sludge and manure are re-used as organic fertilizer or put into biogas digesters to generate biogas. Other major hazardous wastes such as pig carcass are incinerated by the Group's Animal Carcass Harmless Treatment system, in line with national laws and regulations. The Group strives to reduce hazardous waste by substituting a less hazardous source product wherever possible, lowering its impact on the eco-system. Non-hazardous Waste 7.1.6 Non-hazardous wastes produced consist mainly of paper and hog's blood and loose hair. The Group is committed to managing its wastes in an environmentally responsible manner with emphasis on pollution prevention, conservation and recycling. The paper was collected and delivered to independent waste recycling companies while hog's blood and loose hair are handled by licensed waste collectors. The Group aims to reuse and recycle non-hazardous waste in its operations to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills. Overview of Huisheng's Waste Data 2018 2019 Non-Hazardous Wastes 1.27 1.03 Paper generated (tonnes)4 Hog's blood and loose hair (tonnes)5 14.20 0 Hazardous Wastes 2,836.27 0 Dead hog (tonnes)6 4 The reported figure in 2019 represents paper waste generated by the two offices in Hong Kong only. 5 Due to the suspension of pork business in 2019, there was no hog's blood and loose hair generated in 2019. 6 Due to the suspension of pork business in 2019, there was no dead dog generated in 2019. 12 GOVERNANCEENVIRONMENTAL,REPORTSOCIALFORAND2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.2 Smart Use of Resource Energy Saving 7.2.1 The Group's energy consumptions are fuel for driving the boilers electricity. The Group strives to reduce energy consumption by implementing energy conservation measures. Biogas digesters were installed at the production plants to generate biogas from organic waste produced from its business operations. The biogas generated was reused for energy generation. Incandescent light bulbs were replaced by LED lighting systems in on-site plants and farms. The Group is committed to invest more in energy-efficient facilities, exploring further cost-effective ways to reduce its energy consumption. Overview of Huisheng's Energy Consumption 2018 2019 Electricity Consumption (kWh in '000)7 2,638.93 9.96 Energy Produced from Fuel (kWh in '000)8 1,223.05 0 Total Energy Consumption (kWh in '000) 3,861.99 9.96 Energy Consumption Intensity (kWh in '000/Million RMB 10.11 1.76 Revenue) Water Conservation 7.2.2 Water is used to clean lairages, pork processing equipment, and work areas. The Group formulized water conservation strategies to reduce water wastage. The Group reused the recycled water treated from the wastewater treatment system such as flushing hogs' excreta and irrigating plants. Overview of Huisheng's Water Consumption 2018 2019 Total Water Consumption (m3)9 102,348.00 16.00 Water Intensity (m3/Million RMB Revenue) 267.92 2.83 7 The reported figure in 2018 represents electricity used by one production plant, two breeding farms and two offices, while due to the suspension of pork business in 2019, the reported figure in 2019 represents the electricity used in the two offices in Hong Kong only. 8 The reported figure in 2018 represents fuel used by boiler from one production plant, while due to the suspension of pork business in 2019, there was no fuel used by the production plant. 9 The reported figure in 2018 represents water used by one production plant, two breeding farms and two offices, while due to the suspension of pork business in 2019, the reported figure in 2019 represents the water used in the two offices in Hong Kong only. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND 13 GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Packaging Material 7.2.3 At Huisheng, packaging suppliers must meet the safety regulations and standards applicable to pork food-grade packaging. The Group is committed to reducing usage of the packaging materials while ensuring the safety of pork products at all times. Overview of Huisheng's Packaging material Consumption Plastic bag (tonnes)10 2018 2019 49.10 0 Paper box (tonnes)11 148.60 0 Total Packaging material used 197.70 0 COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTION Huisheng is devoted to improve social well-being by sharing its economic prosperity to the community. The Group showed its effort to improve people and farmers living: 8.1 Joint Breeding Program 8.1.1 The program aims to assist farmers alleviate poverty through creating self-sustaining economic opportunities. Breeding farms and farmers are selected to participate in the breeding program. The Group provides newborn piglets, veterinary drugs and relevant technology to the selected farmers to nourish. The hogs are sent back to the Group when the hogs grow to around 100kg and the farmers would get paid. The farmers can sustain their operation through the income made and create their own livelihood. The program promotes sustainable development of the local hog industry. LOOKING FORWARD The Group is devoted to further embed the principles of sustainability to its business management and operations over the coming years. As a green and leading company, we try our best to tackle coming social and environmental challenges together with all stakeholders. With this missions in mind, we are making the world a better place. The reported figure represents plastic bag used by one production plant, while due to the suspension of pork business in 2019, there was no plastic bag used by the production plant. The reported figure represents paper box used by one production plant, while due to the suspension of pork business in 2019, there was no paper box used by the production plant. 14 GOVERNANCEENVIRONMENTAL,REPORTSOCIALFORAND2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 10 THE STOCK EXCHANGE'S ESG REPORTING GUIDE INDEX 10.1 This report has been prepared in accordance with the ESG Guide of the Stock Exchange. General disclosures are indicated in the table below that directs readers to the relevant sections. ESG Aspect Statement/Section Page No. A.Environment A1 Emission The Group is not aware of any non- compliance 10-11 General Disclosure of laws and regulations regarding emissions during the reporting period. A1.1 A1.2 A1.3 A1.4 A1.5 A1.6 The Type of emissions and respective emissions data Greenhouse gas emissions in total (in tonnes) Total hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) Total non-hazardous waste produced (in tonnes) Description of measures to mitigate emissions and results achieved Description of how non-hazardous wastes are handled, reduction initiatives and results achieved 7.1 Minimising Emission The Group is in the process of refining its data collection system of greenhouse gas emission, hazardous and non-hazardous wastes of subsidiaries. 10-11 A2 Use of Resources General Disclosure A2.1 Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by in total and A2.2 intensity Water consumption in total and A2.3 intensity Description of energy use efficiency initiatives and result A2.4 achieved Description of water efficiency A2.5 initiatives and result achieved Total packaging material used for finished products 7.2 Smart use of resources The Group is in the process of refining its data collection system of water, electricity and fuel consumptions of subsidiaries. 12 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND 15 GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ESG Aspect Statement/Section Page No. A3 The Environment and Natural Resources 7. Protecting Our Environment 10-12 A3 General Disclosure A3.1 Description of the significant impact of activities on the environment and natural resources and the action taken to manage them B. Social B1 Employment B1 General Disclosure B1.1 Total workforce by gender employment type, age group and geographical region B1.2 Employee turnover rate by gender, age group and geographical region. 6.1 Responding to Employee Needs During the reporting period, the Group is not aware of any non-compliance with the relevant laws and regulations concerning its employment practices. The Group chooses not to disclose these figures. The Group chooses not to disclose these figures. 8 / / B2 Health and Safety B2 General Disclosure B2.1 Number and rate of work-related B2.2 fatalities Lost days due to work injury B2.3 Description of occupational health and safety measures adopted The Group has complied with all laws and regulations relating to occupational health and safety. 6.2 Positive Workplace The Group chooses not to disclose these figures. The Group chooses not to disclose these figures. 8-9 / / 16 GOVERNANCEENVIRONMENTAL,REPORTSOCIALFORAND2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ESG Aspect Statement/Section Page No. B3 Development and Training B3 B3.1 B3.2 General Disclosure Percentage of employees trained by gender and employee category Average Training Hours (ATH) completed by employee by gender and employee category 6.3 Employees Training and Development The Group chooses not to disclose these figures. The Group chooses not to disclose these figures. 9 / / B4 Labour Standard B4 General Disclosure B4.1 Description of measures to review employment practices to avoid B4.2 child and forced labour Description of steps to eliminate such practices B5 Supply Chain Management B5 General Disclosure B5.1 Number of suppliers by geographical B5.2 region Description of practices relating to snagging supplier, number of suppliers where the practices are being implemented and monitored B6 Product Responsibility B6 General Disclosure B6.1 Number of service related complaints B6.2 received and solutions Description of practices relating to observing and protecting B6.3 intellectual property rights Description of quality assurance B6.4 process and recall procedures Description of consumer data protection and privacy policies, implementation and B6.5 monitoring Description of consumer data protection and privacy policies, how they are implemented and monitored Responding to Employee needs Procurement System 5.2 Procurement System No product was recalled for safety and health reasons 8 4 5-7 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND 17 GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR 2019 HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ESG Aspect Statement/Section Page No. B7 Anti-Corruption B7 General Disclosure B7.1 Number of concluded legal cases B7.2 Description of preventive measures, implementation and monitoring B8 Community Investment B8 General Disclosure B8.1 Focus areas of contribution B8.2 Resources contributed 6.4 Integrity and Anti-Corruption 9 No concluded legal case was found regarding corruption. 8. 